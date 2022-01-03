Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am CST | State News

Entertainment
NEW YEAR’S DRAWS
Acting Mayor of Milwaukee: The ongoing turmoil of violence must end
MILWAUKEE (AP) Several shootings in Milwaukee during the early hours of New Year’s Day prompted the city’s acting mayor to immediately call for a reduction in violence in 2022. A 40-year-old man was killed and at least two other people were injured in separate shootings on Saturday morning. One of the injured was a 9-year-old boy. Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called it an unacceptable continuation of gun violence that has marred 2021 and said the ongoing unrest must end. Johnson said he plans to finalize Milwaukees’ new public safety and violence reduction plan and said there was no higher priority for his administration than violence reduction. Milwaukee recorded a record 197 homicides in 2021.
MADISON-TOWN-SHOOTING
Madison town shooting threatens surrounding residents
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) A shootout between two groups in the city of Madison prompted residents of a nearby apartment complex to scramble as several bullets entered their homes. The Madison City Police Department said it appeared two groups of people were shooting at each other from an SUV and sedan after exiting a nearby gas station. Police discovered bullets had traveled to apartments, including one that ended up in the family’s bathtub. There was a child in the house at the time, but no one was injured.
EXPLOSION-LESSOR GARAGE
The explosion of a garage kills 2 people and hospitalizes 2 others in Landlord
Lesor, Wisconsin (AP) An explosion at a garage in the township of Wisconsin in Lessor killed two people and hospitalized two others. The sheriff’s office said a pressurized container was punctured, causing the explosion in the town northwest of Green Bay. Several law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency helicopter services. The sheriff’s office says it is continuing to investigate the explosion.
APPEALS FROM LEGISLATURE-BILL-JAIL
Wisconsin bill seeks to ban high charges for phone calls in prison
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin are proposing a law that would prevent county jails from charging excessive fees for phone calls. The bill would cap jail call charges at the same rates as national prepaid wireless phone providers, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. It comes after a report from the Prison Policy Initiative found that some counties in Wisconsin charge more than $ 14 for a 15-minute phone call. Democratic Representative Samba Baldeh supports the bill. He says the charges profit inmates who have not been convicted of any crime and cut them off from friends and family.
ELECTION 2020-AUDITS-WISCONSIN
Nass asks commission to publish drop box and absenteeism rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) One of the leaders of the Legislative Assembly Rules Committee demands that the Wisconsin Election Commission issue emergency regulations governing absentee ballot boxes and corrections to absentee ballot information by early February. Republican Senator Steve Nass made the request Thursday. He wants the commission to publish rules codifying the directives to local clerks in March 2020 expanding the use of drop boxes. He also wants to see published regulations codifying guidelines released in 2016 that allow clerks to correct errors in witness addresses of absent voters on their ballot envelopes. The publication would give the committee a chance to strike down the rules, in turn overturning the guidelines.
WALMART ASSAULT
Onalaska man accused of tampering with 10-year-old at Walmart
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (AP) Prosecutors charged a man with tampering with a 10-year-old girl in a Walmart in Onalaska. Online court records show that Josey Amann, 30, was charged on December 15 with sexual assault of a minor in the first degree and resisting an officer. The Crosse Tribune reported details of the criminal complaint on Wednesday. According to the document, Amman groped the girl in a store aisle on May 22. The girl told her mother, who confronted Amman. He fled the store. Police caught up with him at work on October 29. He said he didn’t remember the girl or her mother. He then fled but was apprehended shortly after. He told officers he was sick and needed help. Amman’s attorney declined to comment.
FANTASY FOOTBALL-MILLIONAIRE
Wausau man wins $ 1.1 million in fantasy football
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (AP) A man from Wausau has won $ 1.1 million playing fantasy football. The Wausau Daily Herald reported on Wednesday that Will Hsu, a 45-year-old ginseng farmer, won silver in a game hosted by the Draft Kings website. The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on December 19 helped them beat 180,000 competitors. Hsu says the victory was a unique thrill and that he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charities including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. He also plans to take his family to a cozy vacation spot and pay for his wife’s car.
WISCONSIN VIRUS OUTBREAK
Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Wisconsin residents. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that state health officials counted 34 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 10,014. The state has recorded 5,748 deaths from COVID- 19 last year and 4,266 so far in 2021. Almost three-quarters of those who died were at least 70 years old. The state recorded 6,477 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since November 2020, before the vaccines were released. Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across the state and country.
