Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife found infected with the crown, again many celebrities are plagued

Bombay | The growing corona infection in Maharashtra has again started to engulf movie figures. Mumbai, the home of most movie personalities, is again plagued with a corona infection, due to which movie performers have now started to come under the grip of the crown. In such a situation, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife were found infected with Corona. John (John Abraham Corona Positive) gave this information himself on social media.

John Abraham himself will be corona positive John Abraham Corona Positive: John Abraham gave information on his Instagram account. Sharing a story, he told his fans that he and his wife had been infected with the corona virus. His report turned positive. He wrote this, I got in touch with a person 3 days ago. After which I learned that he was infected with Corona. In such a situation, my wife Priya and I did the corona test in which we both also came out positive. Now we have quarantined ourselves. He said our vaccination was also over.

These celebrities also came under the influence of Corona

Before John Abraham, in this Corona wave, many Bollywood actors went under Corona’s mantle. Let us tell you that before that Kareena Kapoor Khan and two days ago Mrunal Thakur were also found infected with Corona. He confirmed it by giving information on social networks.

