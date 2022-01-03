Doc Rivers feels good about health and safety protocols, says interim coach Dan Burke

Doc Rivers told interim 76ers head coach Dan Burke that he, Rivers, was feeling good while continuing to isolate himself in health and safety protocols.

Feeling good has allowed Rivers to stay in constant communication with Burke and the rest of the Sixers staff while still staying physically away from the squad. With Burke in charge, the Sixers focused on Sunday night’s practice, including cleaning up the run, experimenting with various roster combinations, and reducing their package for late-game situations.

The question I usually ask him is: what are your must-haves tonight? What are [things] we must To do? Burke said. And then we start from there.

Rivers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and missed the Phillys’ impressive 110-102 win in Brooklyn that night. Last week, the NBA reduced the isolation period from 10 days to six days for vaccinated and asymptomatic players and staff who are known to no longer be infectious to others.

Rivers’ absence occurs during a light part of the program. The Sixers did not train on Friday or Saturday and then held their Sunday night session to adjust to the increase in COVID-19 testing. The extra rest gave the Sixers the opportunity to do more exhausting full contact work while also putting in a three-game winning streak heading into Monday’s home game against Houston.

A lot of things the league is making us do right now is a little weird, but it’s necessary, said Burke. We have to get [the work] in when we can. We were trying to keep that momentum going. After the three game road trip, it’s like you want to replay. We don’t want to wait three or four days.

Starting winger Danny Green was back in training on Sunday after clearing health and safety protocols and said he expected to play against the Rockets on Monday. Green missed four games after testing positive for the virus and said he was showing very mild symptoms.

I will let you know [how I feel] when we actually get into some sort of gaming atmosphere, Green said. It’s probably going to be a little different once I get up and down there. But today it felt good to train, [and] yesterday, do some workouts.

I hope that tomorrow everything will be in a pretty good rhythm, synchronized, and I hope that I haven’t lost any steps.

READ MORE: 76ers look set to overcome adversity and compete for Eastern Conference title

Green is averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4 percent from a three-point distance. He’s been limited to 24 games this season while periodically dealing with hamstring and hip injuries.

Third-year winger Matisse Thybulle, meanwhile, was listed as questionable to play against the Rockets on Monday because he had entered into health and safety protocols.

Thybulle missed seven games in November after testing positive for the virus. His questionable status could be due to an inconclusive test result. A similar scenario happened last week with starting playmaker Tyrese Maxey, who was listed as questionable ahead of a December 26 game in Washington but was cleared by that morning shootout.

Thybulle is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game and remains one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders.

Rookie guard Jaden Springer has also made protocols, while two-way rookie guard Myles Powell is sidelined for the same reason.

The only other player listed in the Sixers injury report on Sunday was Ben Simmons, who remains out for personal reasons after requesting a trade and feeling mentally unfit to play.

The Sixers have let veteran guard Tyler Johnson’s 10-day contract expire following Thursday’s victory in Brooklyn.

Johnson has averaged 3.7 points and two rebounds in 12.7 minutes over his three games with the Sixers, but entered health and safety protocols on Thursday.

Philly was able to sign Johnson while several players were in protocol in recent weeks, a new rule the NBA adopted to limit game postponements by ensuring teams have all eight mandatory players available.