Experts point to lethal risk of fireworks to birds in Turkey

The concept of entertaining a human being can be a deadly experience for a bird. Fireworks, which are ubiquitous at events across Turkey, can cause stress, heart attacks and even bird deaths, experts are warning. Fireworks, a holiday staple, once again lit the country’s skies during New Year’s celebrations, despite bans by several municipalities following a deadly explosion at a fireworks factory in 2020 However, their use is still widespread while there is no ban on their production or imports. Ergn Bacak, a wildlife expert at Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaa Vocational School of Forestry, said the timing of fireworks, usually at night, in particular, is annoying for birds. “Most avian creatures rest at night. They are not active at all. But a sudden flurry of lights in the sky and the accompanying noise causes stress in them. They are afraid of sound and light. at night and sometimes in panic they can crash. Fireworks can also cause heart attacks among them, ”Bacak told The Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday. Experts call on authorities to ban fireworks, which can also sometimes cause injury to humans. Following this year’s New Year’s celebrations, animal lovers shared videos of birds fleeing panic amid fireworks in major cities on social media, voicing their criticism. The use of fireworks is also criticized for being dangerous to public health, as they also emit chemical and potentially toxic gases into the air. Bacak said birds are very sensitive to fireworks because they are “animals that can be stressed even at the sound of thunder.” “Fireworks can cause them other problems, such as forcing them to flee their nests, and if they are mating and incubating, it can interfere with the process. For nocturnal birds, such as seagulls and migrating birds on the move at night, fireworks sometimes burn them alive or injure them, “he added. He lamented the lack of public awareness on the issue and said local governments or national should take charge of the issue and ban the use of fireworks. zmen Yeltekin, an activist with the country’s Biodiversity Studies Association, said that the sound of fireworks can reach 200 decibels, which is even harmful to human ears, and that birds, which are more sensitive than humans, are face increased risk. “In addition to noise, fireworks also disrupt their sleep cycle,” Yeltekin said.

