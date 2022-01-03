The Power of the Dog: Oscars predictions say he could win 3 for playing





There have been a lot of sweeps in Oscar history, but actor sweeps are much less common. In fact, no film has ever won all four actor categories, and only two films have won three: “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) and “Network” (1976). After 45 years, we could potentially get another one: “The Power of the Dog”. SEEKodi Smit-McPhee on his character’s quiet confidence in “The Power of the Dog”

“Streetcar” won the award for best actress (Vivien leigh), Best Supporting Actor (Karl Malden) and Best Supporting Actress (Kim hunter). “Network” won both lead actor awards (Pierre Finch and Faye Dunaway) as well as Best Supporting Actress (Beatrice Straight). “Power of the Dog,” a western about a 1920s Montana rancher who torments his new in-laws, watches best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit McPhee) and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten dunst). And right now, all three look promising. As of this writing, Smit-McPhee and Dunst top our ratings in the supporting categories, both having received broad support from critical groups in nominations and wins. Smit-McPhee especially cleaned up with awards from reporters from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia, among others. If they maintain their lead throughout the season and end up winning the trophies, “Power” would be the first film since “The Fighter” (2010) to win both Oscars. SEEJesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) on the role of the lonely brother of Benedict Cumberbatch: “A very graceful punching bag”

But what about the best actor? Will smith (“King Richard”) led our chances in this race for months, but Cumberbatch was right behind him every step of the way. Much like his co-stars, Cumberbatch has been a critical darling (he’s also prevailed in Chicago and New York). He is also a former nominee for “The Imitation Game” in addition to his appearances in other Oscar films like “Atonement” (2006), “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013 ) and “1917” (2019), so it is certainly expected for a victory much like Smith. On top of that, “Power of the Dog” leads our chances for Best Picture. There is no guarantee of winning a lead actor award if your movie wins the Best Picture award, but it sure doesn’t hurt – just ask. Francoise McDormand. And as of this writing, while Smith remains the consensus choice, five of the expert journalists we interviewed are betting on a Cumberbatch upset: Eric Deggans (NPR), Susan king (Golden Derby), Kevin Champ (Yahoo), Alicia malone (Turner Classic Movies), and Michel musto (Queerty). Are they on something? And if so, does that mean the film will compete for the three prizes? TO PREDICTOscar nominees 2022 until February 8

