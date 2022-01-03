Families of homicide victims worried about DA’s office

BryceVigil is accused of killing two men while driving drunk on December 13, 2019, on US Highway 550.

The families of the victims are shocked by the way the San Juan County prosecutor’s office handled the criminal case.

Members of the two families had a meeting on December 10 with prosecutors and their victim advocate after the case was initially closed and before charges were re-filed.

The families of Marcelino Marquez and Michael Tsosie described their frustrations upon hearing the case had been closed via a Daily Times article, their belief that the prosecutors office had not been transparent with them about the prosecution of the ‘accused and their anger at a perceived lack of justice for both people. killed in a car accident in December 2019.

It comes after prosecutors in December filed the dismissed charges against defendant Bryce Vigil, 20, of Kirtland, in state district court.

Vigilis accused of killing Tsosie resident in Sweetwater, Arizona and Marquez, 20, a resident of San Juan County, while driving drunk on December 13, 2019, on US Highway 550 northeast of Aztec.

He is charged with two counts of the second degree felony of vehicle homicide, as well as the minor counts of reckless driving and reckless driving.

The defendant is charged with driving a Lincoln Town Car which rolled off the road and drove away, throwing Tsosie and Marquez from the vehicle.

His first set of charges was dismissed by Deputy District Attorney Keith Mandelski on November 9., an action his superiors at the San Juan County District Attorney’s Office said he was not allowed to take.

Families upset by the dismissal

Members of the Tsosie and Marquez families contacted the Daily Times in early December to voice their complaints.

Michael Hearne, one of Michael Tsosies’ sons, said his family learned the case was dismissed in a December 7 Daily Times article.

Hearne added that it was extremely distressing to hear the news as it came shortly after the death of her mother Marcella Tsosie, who passed away from COVID-19.

We had just come out of the viewing with her, and I was getting phone calls from people telling us the charges (having) been dropped, Hearne said.

San Juan County deputy chief prosecutor Dustin OBrien told the Daily Times that the prosecutor’s office notified a representative from each family by text on November 8, a day after the charges were dismissed.

Gabriel Tsosie, brother of Hearnes and son of Michael Tsosies, said he believes the case should not have been dismissed in the first place

“The fact that they did that, I think, comes very close to misconduct,” said Gabriel Tsosie.

O’Brien said a further investigation by the prosecutor’s office may result in amended charges.

“Further investigation needed to be done, and although clearing and closing the case is not the best way to go about it, there was no misconduct,” he said. .

It was OBrien who previously told the Daily Times that Mandelski did not have permission to close the case and that the dismissal was not appropriate.

Valerie Marquez, an aunt of Marcelino Marquez, told the Daily Times that she was disappointed to learn that the case had been dismissed by the prosecutors’ office.

I was completely in shock, she said. We really had no idea what was going on.

Controversial meeting highlights transparency concerns

Valerie Marquez said the reunion was a bit tense as families of the deceased tried to learn what was going on with Vigil’s pursuit. Gabriel Tsosie described the meeting as a train wreck.

Hearne said OBrien told the families Mandelski did not have the authority to close the case and admitted that as Mandelski’s supervisor he did not properly supervise his subordinates.

“I have confidence in our justice system, in our prosecutor’s office,” Hearne said. “It is absolutely disheartening that they have done such a dereliction of duty.”

Both families highlighted what they described as transparency issues within the DA office. They said they believed more updates should have been given to them as the case went to the state court system.

ValerieMarquez said the family had to search the state court’s website to find out when court hearings were scheduled for the case.

“We were the ones who had to contact the prosecutor’s office to find information,” she said. “They never contacted us at all. And nothing was really transparent.

OBrien responded to families’ concerns, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress in all cases of the state’s justice system. He said updates were provided to families during a July 8 meeting.

For nearly two years, that state’s justice system has been significantly slowed down by COVID rules which have made cases much slower, OBrien said. It frustrates everyone involved, and there is often little to inform victims. “

Both families said they felt the deaths of their loved ones received no justice. Valerie Marquez believes the case may not get the attention it deserves because the victims were Navajo and Mexicans.

“I want justice for my father and for Marcelino Marquez. But I also want justice for everyone who is obviously affected by this,” said Gabriel Tsosie.

The vigilance charges were filed a month later

The prosecutor’s office re-filed the charges against Vigil on December 10 in the state’s district court, according to court documents. A subpoena was issued to be served on Vigil, but it was listed as not served on December 30, according to court records.

Court records list Arlon Stoker as an attorney for Vigils. Stoker told the Daily Times that hell would be preserved once the summons was served on Vigil.

A hearing for Vigils’ indictment is set for the morning of January 3 at Aztec District Court. If Vigil is not served at the time of the hearing, it could be postponed to a later date.

Joshua Kellogg covers the latest news for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or by email at [email protected].

