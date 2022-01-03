Nivellen was mostly prosthetics, reveals Kristofer Hivju





If you’ve seen The Witcher Season 2 premiere, there’s a good chance you didn’t quite recognize the actor behind Nivellen, at least not at first. Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju fills the role of a friend of Geralts who has been cursed with the appearance of a beast, and the visual portrayal of the character is simply stunning. You’d be forgiven for assuming the character had full makeup given the ease of movement of Hivjus’ face, but in an interview with TheWrap, the actor revealed that the costume was actually 95% prosthetic. A small hole with a camera captures every movement of my face, Hivju explained. And this little piece is being transformed with CGI. But a lot of people think that’s all makeup, and that just means they did an amazing job. The actor said the design went through various permutations, as they had to nail Nivellen from several different angles. It’s been a long process because you have to make the fans happy who have a very clear picture of what this beast or boar-meets-human looks like, Hivju explained. And then you have my physicality and then you have the idea of ​​the character. So we played around with a lot of different looks, and I loved the way it ended. Hivju went on to reveal that they had actually softened the original design. It started off with a bit more aggressive look and we made it a bit softer, because Nivellen, the guy behind the curse, was a pretty sweet guy. So there was no point in making him appear aggressive. But it still looks a little dangerous (laughs). TheWrap spoke to Hivju and actor Kim Bodnia ahead of the release of Season 2, which hit Netflix on December 17. Bodnia fills the vital role of Vesemir, Henry Cavills’ mentor Geralt who forges a relationship with Ciri (Freya Allan) in the new season. When asked if any of them received a guide to The Witcher’s mythology given the dense nature of the show, Hivju summed it up perfectly: When you join a universe like this, you have to become a nerd. But you don’t get the nerd book, you have to find it yourself. Check out the full interview in the player above, and check out our interview with Freya Allan if you missed it. Season 2 of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/the-witcher-season-2-nivellen-prosthetics-or-cg-kristofer-hivju-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos