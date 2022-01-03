“Around the World in Eighty Days” review: David Tennant stars in a new masterpiece version of Jules Verne’s classic

Naturally, there is a clock (and a formidable score approaching that of Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg) as Fogg sets out on his world journey in the 1870s, in an impulsive response to a challenge from Bellamy (Peter Sullivan), a Oily member of Fogg’s cocky club secretly in desperate need of winning their high stakes bet.
Where this “Eighty Days” stands out, however, is in Fogg’s companions. His French assistant, not really a valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma), who, looking for a job, lies to get the job; and an ambitious young journalist, Abigail Fortescue (Leonie Benesch), both of whom are generally more resourceful than the starched English gentleman they accompany.
The greater latitude and weather improve aspects of travel (following the film releases, starring David Niven and Jackie Chan, in 1956 and 2004 respectively, while also introducing more detailed backgrounds and relationships between the central trio stuff characters.
The individual episodes have an anthological quality, encounters in Paris, Italy and India in the American West after the Civil War, teasing daring escapes while also grappling with issues like race and colonialism.
Developed by Ashley Pharoah (“Life on Mars”), this international co-production manages to bring a revised twist to Fogg’s role as the bored rich man, to embellish Passepartout in much more than a humble servant while still making the debut. a sympathetic figure. That’s thanks in no small part to Tennant, a versatile actor whose loaded TV program featured him as anything from a demon (“Good Omens”) to Doctor Who.
“You’ve taken this great journey and you don’t even know why,” Fogg says through one of the people he meets, an observation that ultimately leads to an uncomfortable soul-searching into his life and motivations.
Admittedly, eight hours of “Eighty Days” is a bit too much, but in the end, the series not only answers the “why” of making a TV version, but it is cleverly planting seeds for another season, as unlikely as that might sound given the premise.
Overall, it’s not a bad day (or 80 days) at work.
“Around the World in Eighty Days” premieres Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.
