Entertainment
See how these 2022 celebrities are setting new travel goals
As we all come back from our New Years trips and try to settle in, our favorite stars in 2022 are setting new travel goals from their New Years trips, and we’re here for it.
While the conifers,Goaand the Maldives have retained their reputation as a favorite destination, we have a new competitor on the list, and it’s not what you’d expect. Let’s find out how celebrities greeted 2022.
2022 celebrity travel goals
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
He’s the new favorite on the block we were talking about. As the Omicron variant continues to spread its terrors, many of our favorite stars have stayed in India to celebrate the New Year in style. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a splendid year with their film Shershaah turn out to be a super success. They flew to Ranthambore and went on safaris for an adventurous New Year.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
One of the most talked about couples in town, Alia and Ranbir often go to exotic places on their vacations. This New Year, they too have opted for the safari. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos from their fun vacation and loved them!
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter
Another Bollywood celebrity couple in 2022 who chose Ranthambore for their New Years getaway were Ananya and Ishaan, who are said to have been dating for quite some time now. Ananya kept sharing beautiful clicks from her vacation with her fans and being hornets, it’s a real treat!
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
This powerful couple has heralded the New Year in the beautiful landscapes of South Africa. If Anushka’s sunny pictures and reels are anything to see, it seemed like they had a lot of fun.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani and her handsome Tiger Shroff have taken to their favorite vacation destination, the Maldives. She shared a lot of pics and wasn’t going to lie, looks like she was born to be a beach girl!
Sonal Chauhan
the Jannat the actress was seen hosting 2022 in Goa. The photos are proof that she raised the temperatures with her beach hairstyles.
Parineeti chopra
Parineeti Chopra is known for traveling for a fun vacation whenever she’s not working. For the New Year, she took a trip in Euro and wished us from Prague. Bookmarking Prague for our next vacation.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar and his family were in the Maldives to welcome the New Year and it looks like a good year for them.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
The it couple, Priyanka and Nick celebrated and hosted 2022 in true PC style! While cruising on a yacht, Nick and Priyanka not only gave us luxury travel goals but also couple goals again!
Dua Lipa
This celebrity welcomed the year 2022 by being magnificent in Saint-Barth. Dua Lipa has an incredible sense of style no matter what outfit she wears, so ringing in the New Year was no different. Posing with her friends, it looks like she enjoyed her NYE on a yacht in St. Barts, a well-deserved vacation.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton welcomed the year 2022 to the evergreen Maldives, calling it New Years in Heaven. It appears their honeymoon period is still ongoing, with their trip to Bora Bora and Moskito Island being the previous stops. They both look in love and absolutely adorable in the photos shared by her on social media.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Another vibrant duo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, traveled to London to celebrate the ever-so-striking New Year. Watching Cabaret in London’s West End is how they greeted the year 2022. Chrissy shared the update with a photo of them posing as the powerful couple that they are, the looks spectacular in white and John looks dashing in black.
All images: Courtesy of Instagram
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/travel/destinations/bollywood-celebrities-in-2022-new-travel-goals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]