See how these 2022 celebrities are setting new travel goals

As we all come back from our New Years trips and try to settle in, our favorite stars in 2022 are setting new travel goals from their New Years trips, and we’re here for it.

While the conifers,Goaand the Maldives have retained their reputation as a favorite destination, we have a new competitor on the list, and it’s not what you’d expect. Let’s find out how celebrities greeted 2022.

2022 celebrity travel goals

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

He’s the new favorite on the block we were talking about. As the Omicron variant continues to spread its terrors, many of our favorite stars have stayed in India to celebrate the New Year in style. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a splendid year with their film Shershaah turn out to be a super success. They flew to Ranthambore and went on safaris for an adventurous New Year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most talked about couples in town, Alia and Ranbir often go to exotic places on their vacations. This New Year, they too have opted for the safari. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos from their fun vacation and loved them!

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Another Bollywood celebrity couple in 2022 who chose Ranthambore for their New Years getaway were Ananya and Ishaan, who are said to have been dating for quite some time now. Ananya kept sharing beautiful clicks from her vacation with her fans and being hornets, it’s a real treat!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

This powerful couple has heralded the New Year in the beautiful landscapes of South Africa. If Anushka’s sunny pictures and reels are anything to see, it seemed like they had a lot of fun.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and her handsome Tiger Shroff have taken to their favorite vacation destination, the Maldives. She shared a lot of pics and wasn’t going to lie, looks like she was born to be a beach girl!

Sonal Chauhan

the Jannat the actress was seen hosting 2022 in Goa. The photos are proof that she raised the temperatures with her beach hairstyles.

Parineeti chopra

Parineeti Chopra is known for traveling for a fun vacation whenever she’s not working. For the New Year, she took a trip in Euro and wished us from Prague. Bookmarking Prague for our next vacation.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and his family were in the Maldives to welcome the New Year and it looks like a good year for them.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The it couple, Priyanka and Nick celebrated and hosted 2022 in true PC style! While cruising on a yacht, Nick and Priyanka not only gave us luxury travel goals but also couple goals again!

Dua Lipa

This celebrity welcomed the year 2022 by being magnificent in Saint-Barth. Dua Lipa has an incredible sense of style no matter what outfit she wears, so ringing in the New Year was no different. Posing with her friends, it looks like she enjoyed her NYE on a yacht in St. Barts, a well-deserved vacation.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton welcomed the year 2022 to the evergreen Maldives, calling it New Years in Heaven. It appears their honeymoon period is still ongoing, with their trip to Bora Bora and Moskito Island being the previous stops. They both look in love and absolutely adorable in the photos shared by her on social media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Another vibrant duo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, traveled to London to celebrate the ever-so-striking New Year. Watching Cabaret in London’s West End is how they greeted the year 2022. Chrissy shared the update with a photo of them posing as the powerful couple that they are, the looks spectacular in white and John looks dashing in black.

All images: Courtesy of Instagram