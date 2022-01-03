‘Star Trek: Klingons’ to reveal legend of Kahless in new IDW comic





Since their introduction in “Star Trek: The Original Series” in 1967 during the episode “Errand of Mercy” of the first season, the barbaric bellicose alien species known as the Klingons have been one of the greatest enemies of Federation science fiction. Created by screenwriter Gene L. Coon, legend has it that the purple-blooded Antagonists were named after Lt. Wilbur Clingan, an officer who served alongside “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry in the police department. from Los Angeles. Today, after hundreds of appearances on “Star Trek” TV shows, animated series, commercials, books, comics and Hollywood feature films, the Klingons have grown into an internationally renowned breed whose stature imposing is matched only by their inherent hostility. You can familiarize yourself with your Klingon lore with our Star Trek Streaming Guide to Watch Trek TV Shows and Movies. Related: The 15 strangest exotic species featured in “Star Trek” To honor the Klingon heritage, IDW Publishing is adding “Star Trek” to its extensive line of comics and graphic novels with a special, oversized one-shot in February aptly titled “Star Trek: The KlingonsThis is all part of IDW’s new and expanded Trek offerings focused on the franchise’s origins of alien entity diversity. “There is no ‘Star Trek’ without the vast population of alien species that inhabit the universe,” editor-in-chief Heather Antos said in a IDW press release . “From Klingons to Ferengi, Vulcans to Trill and beyond, it’s so exciting to delve into what makes each species a unique addition to the world of Trek, Mirrorverse or whatever! Here, in this extra-long issue, the topic is the rise of the dreaded Warrior King, Kahless The Unforgettable. Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (“Star Trek: Year Five”) with art via fan favorite Timothy Green II (“Starlord”, “Annihilators”, “Animal Man”), “Star Trek: Klingons” narrates the life of the Klingon Empire’s most formidable fighter, from the death of his cowardly brother Morath to his triumphant campaign at Three Turn Bridge. The cover of Star Trek: Klingons # 1 from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing) “I was, in large part, raised by ‘Star Trek’ and no culture has helped me accept my masculinity, anger and my personal code of honor more than the Klingons,” Lanzing said in the same. Press release . “So when I tell you that the only thing more exciting for me than taking the crew of the Enterprise on their final journey in ‘Star Trek: Year Five’ is to show the man behind the myth of Kahless The Unforgettable, you can believe it. “ Lanzing’s longtime creative partner Collin Kelly says the Klingon people provide a rich counterpoint to the Federation. “They present a loud and fearless lifestyle, but also incredibly egalitarian and fair; no matter who you are, respect is earned, not given”, Kelly said in the IDW statement . “We started this story even before we were hired to write ‘Star Trek.’ We never thought, in a million years, that this would be a story we had to actually bring to life. Kahless. “ “Star Trek: The Klingons“will arrive on February 23 with cover variations, including cover A by interior artist Timothy Green II and a Retailer Incentive edition by Alexandra Beguez. The next entry in IDW’s new Prestige Format series will be “Star Trek: Ferengi” in April, featuring the most calculating and greedy aliens in the Milky Way. Today’s best Star Trek deals Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

