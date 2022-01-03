Murder of Angela Kukawsky manager of many Hollywood celebrities, boyfriend arrested

Angela Kukawsky, the manager who manages Hollywood celebrities, has been making headlines these days. And because of those headlines, her boyfriend brutally killed her. It is currently the talk of the city in Hollywood. News of the murder of Angela Kukawsky, manager of celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles, United States, has made headlines. The famous manager was killed. Her boyfriend has been charged with the murder, who is now behind bars.

According to media reports, Kukawsky had been missing for several days, when police learned of him, police searched for him, followed by the body of 55-year-old Angela Kukawsky in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, December 23. The woman was allegedly murdered by strangulation. On the other hand, bruises were also found on his neck. Kukawsky’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, has been arrested on suspicion. Murder and torture charges have been filed against him through the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Barker tortured: Angela Kukawsky and her boyfriend Jason Barker would have had a lot of arguments. Jason used to beat Kukawsky day in and day out. Now that the two were having an affair, Barker killed her at her Sherman Oaks home. He then placed the body in the car and then took it to Simi Valley. After that he parked the car and drove off. According to media reports, Barker also stabbed his girlfriend before she was murdered. However, no statement on arrests made across the high-tech affair via the police has yet been released. We are talking about an investigation into this murder case.

Priyanka Chopra seen putting arms in her husband’s arms in the middle of the sea

Rihanna sets the internet on fire in a purple dress

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ coming soon to OTT