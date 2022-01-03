Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Sell $ 5 Million in Los Feliz | E. Hollywood Duplex | ‘Pillarhenge’ sale | Real estate

Eastside Real Estate and Development News

Boyle heights

A formerly unauthorized garage conversion is now a modern two-story house designed by the owner’s son.The New York Timessays the converted garage behind the Martinez family home is an example of the unauthorized housing that has sprung up across LA in response to demand and in defiance of the law. City rules are finally catching up with how these places are used, a recent resident of the unit said, architectural designer Luis Martinez said.

A warehouse along E. 12th Street could be converted into commercial condominiums, below plans filed with the city.The 200,209 square foot commercial warehouse would become land and nine condo units, although no construction is proposed. The addresses that would be affected are 3110 and 3040 E 12th St., as well as 3175 E. Pico Blvd. and 1500 S. Evergreen Ave.

Eagle Rock

“Pillarhenge” can be sold again,Sentinel Boulevardreported. A contract of sale was signed for the property at 1332 Colorado Blvd., which owes its nickname to a row of abandoned concrete pillars that rise above the site like an ancient ruin. In this case, it is the remains of a failed 2008 real estate development. The site has already changed hands at least once since then, sold to Imad Boukai of Orange County in 2016. His plans for a structure mixed use wereapproved in 2018but failed to move forward.

Architectural summaryhighlights a home renovation by Part Office designers Kristin Korven and Jeff Kaplon – working on a house along a cul-de-sac. We have solved the challenges of this house by embracing some of its biggest obstacles, like the central staircase and the volume of the living rooms, Korven told The Digest. We also found that by exhibiting some of these elements, like the living room beams, we could better define the new spaces.

East Hollywood

Eleven duplexes – a total of 22 units – are offered for four different locations, all by the same developer. Plans have been submitted for1017, 1023 , and1027 N. Heliotrope Dr., as good as1163-1165 N. Berendo St., each offering two 3-storey duplexes. Plans for546 N. Madison Ave.ask for three duplexes. The project at 1023 Heliotrope Dr. would replace a parking lot for the Chosen People Mission Church. The other sets of duplexes would each replace a single-family home – one built in 1986, one in 1908, one in 1919, and the Madison Avenue house in 1921. The applicant for all three construction projects is Jason Glasgow, president of Avenue Homes. .

A 5-storey building with 17 residences is proposed for 557 N. Madison Ave. Two of the units would be reserved for very low income households. The lot currently houses a single-family house dating from 1940.

Two floors of apartments – with a total of seven units – would stand on vacant landalong Westmoreland Avenue., underthe plans that have been submittedTowards the city. The 11,445 square foot structure is planned at 1131-1135 N. Westmoreland Ave., adjacent to an existing apartment building. One unit would be set aside as affordable. The plans include parking spaces under the apartments.

A new duplex and a single-family house are now plannedfor1148 N Berendo St. This replaces a previous proposalfor an 8-unit apartment building – which was approved by the city’s planning director in 2020, but was later terminated when the owner decided to sell the property instead. Both plans involve the demolition of the existing building on this land – a 2 bedroom house dating from 1918.

Four dwellings would replace a single-family home at 1174 N. Berendo St., under plans filed with the city.

Glassell Park

Restaurants might start to appear along a block of Eagle Rock Boulevard which is currently used for auto repair and offices, underan application filed with the city.The documents ask to take buildings along 3716-3730 N. Eagle Rock Blvd. (also including 3719-3741 N. Verdugo Rd.) – now used for auto repair, office and retail – and instead using them for dining rooms and commercial kitchens, as well as kitchen spaces. retail and office.

Lincoln heights

The site of a controversial 468-unit apartment complex was once an illegal dump of hazardous waste 40 years ago,Capitol and Mainreported. The 1984 LA district attorney found 252 barrels of toxic waste buried at 141 West Ave. 34, which is now part of the five-acre Avenue 34 Project. Yet another recent review by the Department of Toxic Substance Control. A resident uncovered the site’s toxic past while searching an online newspaper archive.

The happy

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have sold their primary residence for nearly $ 5 million, Dirt reported. Mendes purchased the 1926, Mediterranean Revival style 4 bedroom apartment in 2008 for around $ 3.2 million. The 3,900 square foot home sits on an oddly shaped corner lot that measures just under a third of an acre. Before the sale he hadbeen spread that the couple were planning to leave Los Angeles.

A pair of condominiums would stand on a wasteland, below plans filed for 4432 W. Camero Ave.

A duplex would replace a 102-year-old single-family home at 1727 N. Kenmore Ave., under plans filed with the city.

Silver Lake

The Russian Orthodox Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary on650 Micheltorena St. plans to add an addition of 675 square feet, according to plans submitted to the city.

