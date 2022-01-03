Sharmila Tagore is the “bikini queen” of Bollywood who started the trend in 1966 with a daring photoshoot!





Bollywood has changed a lot over the years. Actors-actresses and models have brought several trends that have changed the course of fashion and over the years. One of the major fashion changes in the world has been the bikini. Bikinis’ entry into Bollywood dates back to the 1960s and credit goes to Sharmila Tagore. The seasoned actress pioneered the bikini trend with her daring photoshoot. His contemporaries in the film industry then followed suit. She was well known for her unconventional choices. Sharmila Tagore, who made her Bollywood debut with Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), caused a stir when she did a special photoshoot for Filmfare wearing a two-piece bikini for the August 1966 issue. , the actress took only two minutes to change, but the face of magazine covers has changed forever. She wore the thinnest clothes with incredible grace. Sharmila Tagore also touched on the controversial bikini shoot during a conversation with the magazine. She said, Oh! God, how conservative our society was at the time! I don’t know why I did this shoot. It was right before I got married. I remember when I showed the two piece bikini to the photographer he asked me, are you sure about this? In some shots he even asked me to cover my body. He was more worried than I was, but I had no qualms about doing this shoot. It wasn’t until people started to react strongly to the coverage that I was taken aback. I was puzzled as to why they didn’t like the photo. I thought I sounded nice. Some have called it a deliberate movement to grab the eyeballs; others have called me cleverly strange. I hated it. Maybe there was an exhibitionist in me, because I was young and excited to do something different. Sharmila Tagore even donned a sky blue one-piece swimsuit for the 1967 film An Evening In Paris. She was paired with Shammi Kapoor and the film was directed by Shakti Samanta. Must read: Shah Rukh Khans Duplicate Created Thanks To Alia Bhatt And Here Is An Interesting Mahesh Bhatt Story Once Shared Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

