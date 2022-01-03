Actor Jack Whitehall admits to stealing from posh hotels | The Guardian Nigeria News

Through Oreoritse Tariemi January 03, 2022 | 12:34 Hollywood actor and comedian Jack Whitehall has admitted to stealing as much as he could from hotels, including TV remote control bulbs and batteries. The TV Joker has revealed that he ‘inherited’ his bizarre habit from his mother Hilary, who has stolen hotel rooms for decades. He also noted that despite his success …

The TV Joker has revealed he ‘inherited’ his bizarre habit from his mother Hilary, who has stolen hotel rooms for decades.

He also noted that despite his successful career in television and film, he couldn’t help but pocket stuff in hotels.

“I’m even trying to rationalize it in my own head – ‘I don’t need these items; I am fortunate to be in a position where I could easily afford these things.

I walk over to the bathroom thinking, ‘If these bitches are going to charge that much for Pringles and Wi-Fi, those shower curtain rings are with me. “”

He noted that he does not go for the obvious. “And it’s not just the obvious items that I’m going to look for. I think outside the box; obviously I take the toiletries.

“But thanks to my mother’s influence, I’ll take anything. Shower mat, light bulbs, linens, TV remote control batteries.

” I can do nothing ; it’s in my DNA.

Whitehall has revealed that he wished the early part of his stand-up career “didn’t exist in public” because he finds his old self “objectionable.”

He added, “It’s terrifying making these great family movies for Paramount and Disney, knowing that I’m from another stand-up era, before culture wars and historic tweets.

“When you’re 19, you don’t really think about what you’re saying. You say anything for a laugh, so you don’t have to be silent for five minutes.