Box office bulletin: Bollywood clocks Rs 510 crore in 2021; Sooryavanshi, & 83 contribute 62 percent to biz

After a box office lull in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the business had a bit of a break in 2021 as theaters opened to make way for several feature films. As the industry adopted the wait-and-see approach from December to March, the first major release of the year was the horror comedy presented by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Roohi, which was part of the universe of horror of Dinesh Vijan. The film opened with a reasonable response and ended with a respectable figure of around Rs 25 crore.

While not a success on its own, the film sent the message that audiences are always ready to venture into theaters. This was followed by the gangster drama with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, Mumbai Saga, which turned out to be a firecracker at the box office with collections below Rs 20 crore. The follow-up to Mumbai Saga was Saina, which, as expected, sank without a trace. Shortly after the release of these 3 films, the industry went into hibernation again as governments announced movie theaters to close as a result of the Delta variant of the virus.

After a hiatus of almost 4 months, the reopening process resumed and it was Akshay Kumar who took the ball for the entire industry by releasing his thriller, Bell Bottom in August. Although the film was not a theatrical success, director Ranjit Tewari, who released Maharashtra-free 50% occupation and nighttime curfew in several states, ended up collecting Rs 32 crore at the box office. Again, but not on a pre-pandemic level, the movie got the message across that people are releasing in theaters in limited numbers. Bell Bottom was followed by a series of flops like the thriller Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Chehre and Kangana Ranaut faced off against Thalaivii.

The failure of 3 films put an end to the box office procedure as the industry waited for the government of Maharashtra to reopen its theaters. Finally, the day of joy returned to the industry on Diwali with the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar’s film fed oxygen to the lungs of this struggling industry by amassing Rs 195 crore at the box office and releasing the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Without the success of Sooryavanshi, the industry would have seen at least 20 to 25 feature films by now taking the direct route to OTT, and one has to be thankful to the film crew for bringing audiences back. In fact, Sooryavanshi is the only true blue hit of 2021 for the Hindi film industry.

Sooryavanshi was followed by a plethora of releases – Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, Antim: The Final Truth, and Tadap – and none of them were successful at the box office. But the silver lining here was the jump in Antim’s collections over the weekend, which mostly happened due to Salman Khan’s presence in the movie, and the respectable debut taken by a movie like Tadap, which featured a newcomer like Ahan Shetty. . While Bunty Aur Babli and Satyameva Jayate 2 recorded Rs 12 crore in their lifetime, Antim fared much better with lifetime collections of Rs 38 crore. The business was of course touted by the presence of Salman Khan, as without him the film would have gone unnoticed with collections under 5 crore, but it was expected to have a better trend and hit the bar. long term Rs 50 crore. In the pure sense of the numbers, Antim is the third highest grossing Hindi film of the year, however, it did not hit Rs 8-10 crore to qualify as a theatrical success in the truest sense. Ditto for Tadap, as it brought in Rs 27 crore in the national belt, below the successful tag of Rs 10 crore.

The biggest shock to the industry came when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui turned out to be a colossal box office disappointment. Despite the positive reviews and audience comments, the film simply failed to get things going at the box office and ended up with collections below the Rs 22 crore mark. This was followed by the weekend of December 17, which saw two “non-Bollywood movies” – SpiderMan and Pushpa – clinch box office gold and turn out to be the two true blue hits in Hindi belts in India. more of Sooryavanshi. As Spider Man seeks to end his run around Rs 220 crore, Pushpa is looking to hit the Rs 90 crore mark by the end of his run, with an outside chance of reaching the triple century as well. But nonetheless, both films have played a major role as outsiders in giving support to the Hindi belt operators.

The year ended with the release of 83 ‘, which is expected to end its race at Rs 120 crore. While these isolated numbers seem impressive, they are disappointing in terms of pre-release expectations and the economics of the sports drama presented by Ranveer Singh. The director of Kabir Khan will be the second highest grossing film of 2021, however, he had to do a lot better to achieve box office success. After a slow start, the film held its own at lower levels in the subways and will eventually collect 10 times its opening day, suggesting acceptance by some audience. However, the movie had to open up wider and there had to be universal acceptance for it to be in the dark.

Overall the year ended with Bollywood films totaling Rs 510 crore in 2021 with Sooryavanshi and 83 ‘in the lead. If we put the Hindi numbers of Pushpa, SpiderMan and other non-Bollywood movies like Kong V / s Godzilla, Fast 9 and No Time To Die into that total, the year would end with numbers around Rs 700 crore. 2021 has been a disappointing year for the Hindi film industry on all fronts – from content to money – and we hope the industry is lifting its socks, strategizing, and coming back strong this year.

