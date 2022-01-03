Kerala actor assault case: survivor writes to CM to demand “justice”





In her letter to the CM, the survivor expressed her anguish at the resignation of two special prosecutors (SPP) in her case and the way the case dragged on.

The South Indian actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February 2017 in Kerala, broke her silence to write a letter to Chief State Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In her letter to the CM, she expressed her anguish over the resignation of two special prosecutors (SPP) in her case and the way the case is dragging on. The actor asked the CM to review his case and appoint a relevant special prosecutor as soon as possible, media said. Last week, even as the prosecution went to the High Court against orders from the lower court, SPP VN Anilkumar resigned after protesting the biased attitude of the IWC Special Court judge , Honey Verghese. Anilkumar is the second SPP, who represented the survivor, to resign in the case. In November 2020, A Suresan, the SPP, resigned for the same reasons. The incident, which sent shockwaves across the country, occurred in February 2017. It is alleged that the main defendant Pulsar Suni was paid by actor Dileep to kidnap and assault the actor. Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and later released, is charged number eight in the case. Advertising In her letter, the survivor told the CM that with the resignation of the two SPPs, the fate of her case is in jeopardy. She also sent a copy of the letter to the Director General of Kerala Police (DGP). Read also : Assault on Kerala actor: HC admits prosecution plea against lower court order In addition, the survivor told the CM that further allegations raised by director Balachandra Kumar, who allegedly claimed to be a friend of Dileeps, also needed to be investigated. The survivor told the CM that she is seeking justice. Kumar had recently made serious allegations against Dileep in the media, claiming that Dileep and Pulsar Suni knew each other well. According to Kumar, he met Suni at Dileeps in December 2016. He also alleged that Dileep had a copy of the sexual assault video and that Dileep watched the video with his friends at his house in November 2017. Additionally, Kumar accused Dileep of attempting to influence a witness important called Sagar Vincent. Meanwhile, Kerala police asked Judge Honey Verghese to reconsider the case. The judge will hear the motion on January 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/states/south/kerala/kerala-actor-assault-case-survivor-writes-to-cm-asking-for-justice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos