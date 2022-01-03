Bollywood takes a stand for Muslim women to be ‘sold online’

In a strange incident, the ads of Indian Muslim women for sale sparked an uproar in the country. This is the second time that such cases have been reported. Six months earlier, a website called “Sulli Deals” had posted photographs of Indian Muslim women, listing them for “sale.” Now a similar website and app by the name of “Bulli Bai” has sparked outrage, reported. India today.

The app, which surfaced on software development platform GitHub and reportedly featured photos of 100 Muslim women, was taken to by several women on social media on Saturday.

Indian Muslim journalist Ismat Ara has lodged an official complaint about it. On January 1, Ara drew attention to the issue after sharing a screenshot of the app where she was listed for “auctions.”

“It’s very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this feeling of fear and disgust,” she tweeted. “Of course, it goes without saying that I am not the only one affected in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.”

She then shared screenshots of the FIR she had filed against Bulli Bai and wrote: “A complaint has been made by me to the Cyber ​​Cell of Delhi Police for the immediate registration of the FIR. and consequent action against those behind the auction of Muslim women on social media. . “

Bollywood actors Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha gave their support to Muslim women and praised Ara for her courage.

“At this point, we have to remember that it is not acceptable to sell Muslim women online,” Bhaskar tweeted. She added: “Remember it is not kosher to come together and call for genocide! That it is not okay to disrupt people’s prayers. This is happening on our behalf, on behalf of of our gods. It’s up to us! “

She went on to comment, “Throw up worthy people! This is what impunity does. Impunity and total lack of accountability. We are making monsters!”

In another tweet, Bhaskar lamented: “The world is watching, it’s not pretty to see but who cares!”

the Veere Di Wedding star then extended his support for Ara and wrote, “Be strong Ismat. I’m sorry for what you and the others are going through.”

Farhan Akhtar expressed his disgust and said: “It is disgusting! Call on the authorities to take swift and strict action against the people behind this grotesque act.”

Chadha also praised Ara and wrote: “Ismat, I salute your courage. In solidarity.” the Wasseypur Gangs star retweeted several tweets about the case.

Not just Ara, another Indian Muslim journalist said she had been through the same ordeal.

“Today I visited my grandmother’s grave for the first time since losing it to Covid. As I sat in the car on my way home worried friends told me that once again my photos were being auctioned off (along with those of other Muslim women) by Modi’s India, “Hiba Baig wrote on Twitter.

“You didn’t do anything to stop it last time, and here it is. I censored myself, I hardly speak here anymore, but still, I’m being sold online, I’m doing ‘business’.” She then tagged his school, the Columbia School of International Public Affairs (Columbia SIPA) and wrote, “Your student is sold online, twice in six months.”

In her last tweet, she drew her attention to Hindus in India and added: “When I ask my privileged Hindu friends to speak, I don’t do it as a precaution. I do it because it screams in my face. She concluded, “I am not safe in this country. Muslim women like me are not safe in this country. How many online listings will it take for us to see action? . “

