From Bollywood fame to traumatic incident to becoming the first Indian woman to drive a McLaren in Formula Woman





Making the most of the traumatic incident, Manisha Kelkar is ready for her second run in life. One of Bollywood’s well-known names, Manisha is set to open a new chapter in racing history by becoming the country’s very first woman to sit in the driver’s seat to win a special seat. McLaren for the year 2022. Manisha told this reporter about her new journey and all of the motivators that have been her driving force in both her acting, her driving and her life. “This is my second life. I want to make the most of it and I am doing it,” Manisha said while driving for a parents’ wedding in Andheri. Manisha, who stars in films in Marathi and Hindi, is an inspiration to women not only through her acting, but also through her courage at the wheel, a driving force for women. This is her second life after her accident where she suffered intestinal perforations and vertebral fractures of her 13 ribs. She passed all the assessment tests organized a few weeks ago in the UK by Formula Woman. The results were announced over the weekend, a press release revealed. I am the only Indian who qualifies for the Organized Global Hunting in UK. 800 women from 16 countries took part, making it one of the biggest talent hunts, Manisha said. I am sure that I will overcome everything and that I will come closer to my dream, ”she added. If successful, she will earn fully paid seats to compete in the prestigious McLaren GT Cup Championship in England. Dreaming of a better life was her main motivation. I’ll get there, says Manisha who is positive. What’s the point of thinking negatively, let’s be positive and I’m sure I’ll get there, says Manisha, an avid motorsports enthusiast. I have loved running since I was a kid. It has opened up many avenues for me and I want young girls to follow in my footsteps, ”she said, revealing that her future goal was to create a running academy to help other girls get started in this race. exciting sport. Formula Woman Founder and CEO Graeme Glew confirmed Manishas’ selection in an email. “Congratulations on becoming one of the shortlisted finalists. The finals will be held in the UK on March 2-3,” he wrote. Sponsored by HPCL, she will train at Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai for the next two months. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday January 03, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

