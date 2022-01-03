Spider-Man takes 2022 box office gold







This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures via AP

Hollywood closed 2021 with more box office fireworks for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which topped all movies for the third week in a row and is already among the highest grossing movies of all time. But even with all the sparkling sparkles for No Way Home, the film industry is heading into 2022 with plenty of reason to be both optimistic and worried after a year that has seen overall ticket revenues double that of 2020, but still well below the rate before the pandemic. Movie theaters started the year mostly closed, but ended it with a huge bang. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel No Way Home grossed around $ 52.7 million over the weekend to bring its three-week total to $ 609.9 million. It ranks 10th all-time in North America. Globally, it grossed $ 1.37 billion, a total that places it above Black Panther and makes it the 12th highest grossing film in the world. Spider-Man from Columbia Pictures’ SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Image Credit: AP

No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third standalone film as webslinger, gave a huge boost to the box office revival that began in earnest last spring when American theaters opened after a year of closure. of COVID-19. The Marvel films dominated the eventful year, representing the four best films of 2021: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Black Widow. The North American box office in 2021 was worth $ 4.5 billion, according to data company ComScore. That’s about 60% lower than in 2019, before the days of masked moviegoers, social distancing, and virus variants like the now-booming omicron. Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in “The Batman”

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

It’s unclear whether the films will ever reach these pre-pandemic totals, given that exclusive cinema windows have since shrunk, studios have experimented with hybrid releases, and few superhero films are packing theaters. Due in part to COVID-19 disruption, the 2022 release schedule is exceptionally filled with potential blockbusters, including The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder and Avatar 2. The weekend’s runner-up went to the animated sequel to Universal Pictures Sing 2. It took $ 19.6 million in its second weekend to bring its two-week total to $ 89.7 million. . That’s a stable result considering that family movies and movies geared towards older cinephiles were the slowest to bounce back during the pandemic. Sing 2 added an additional $ 54.9 million internationally. Its trajectory should make it the first lively exit from the pandemic. Sing 2

Image Credit: IMDB

But after No Way Home and Sing 2, little caught on with moviegoers over the holiday weekend. The Kings Man, the third installment in the Matthew Vaughns Kingsman series, released in theaters across the United Arab Emirates, grossed $ 4.5 million in its second week after a lackluster debut. But it was still good enough for third place. The Disney release, produced by 20th Century Studios, grossed $ 47.8 million worldwide. This image posted by 20th Century Studios shows Ralph Fiennes in a scene from “The King’s Man”.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios via AP

Steven Spielbergs West Side Story sold tickets for $ 2.1 million in its fourth weekend. While holding up well (the film is down 26% from the week before), the once-envisioned vacation resumption for the acclaimed musical has not materialized. West Side Story grossed a disappointing $ 29.6 million nationally. After failing on its debut last week, Warner Bros. The Matrix Resurrections fell 64% in its second weekend to $ 3.8 million. The film airs simultaneously on HBO Max in the United States, a 2021 practice that the studio has pledged to end in 2022. The long-running Matrix reboot, in theaters in the United Arab Emirates, has even been passed. by Kurt Warner’s second week. The NFL drama American Underdog, which grossed $ 4.1 million for Lionsgate. This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a scene from “The Matrix Resurrections”. (Images from Warner Bros via AP)

Image Credit: AP

One of the only new releases of the week in the US was Apichatpong Weerasethakuls Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton. Its distributor, Neon, defined a new strategy for the arthouse release, showing the film in one room at a time, without any plans for future distribution or physical release. Memoria began its pipe dream across the country with $ 52,656 since opening Dec. 16 at the IFC Center in New York City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/hollywood/spider-man-swings-into-2022-striking-box-office-gold-1.84719094 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos