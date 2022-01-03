Bajaj Qute stars in upcoming Hollywood movie The Lost City







The Bajaj Qute quadricycle can be seen in the trailer for The Lost City, driving through dangerous jungle trails that would make even a Hummer blush Bajaj Auto first launched the Qute quadricycle in India in 2019, as a safer alternative to automatic rickshaws. Although it did not revolutionize the public transport industry, Bajaj Qute has had some success, and the manufacturer is even exporting it to other countries. Well the cute little quad is about to get famous because it will star in an upcoming Hollywood movie! The Lost City is an upcoming film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt. The trailer for the film is full of laughs and excitement, and it looks like the story will follow the character of Bullocks, who is a best-selling novelist, as she is kidnapped and thrown on a jungle adventure in the search for an ancient lost city. During the adventure, the academy award-winning actress is saved by the character of Tatums, whose choice of wheels for the getaway is a Bajaj Qute! Yes, a beefy SUV would have been a better choice for off-road racing, but hey, the little quadricycle looks pretty in that role! However, as it usually happens in the movies, the vehicle is destroyed after falling off a cliff. The brand logo has been removed from the vehicle indicating that it is not a product placement. The Qute was probably chosen for this scene because it’s always fun to subvert expectations and use ill-suited cars to do a job, to do that job. Also, it’s extremely affordable, so squashing a few for the movie wouldn’t have been too much of a problem. Bajaj Qute has extremely compact dimensions, with a length of 2,752 mm, a width of 1312 mm and a height of 1,652 mm, as well as a wheelbase length of 1,925 mm. It has 12 inch wheels all around and can accommodate up to four people in the cabin. It is powered by a 216.6 cc petrol engine and one can also opt for CNG or LPG versions. The quadricycle has a top speed of 70 km / h, but you would need an airplane track to achieve this, as performance is not its strong point. It was designed to transport people to busy cities and to be as economical as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gaadiwaadi.com/bajaj-qute-stars-in-upcoming-hollywood-movie-the-lost-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos