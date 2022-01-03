Kareena Kapoor’s heartfelt message as she throats herself on a croissant





Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Monday shared a photo of herself eating a croissant as she broke her “healthy eating” rule. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie as she bit into the lip-smacking snack. In the photo, Kapoor was wearing a red jacket, tied his hair back and was not wearing any makeup except kajal. She opened her eyes wide, taking a bite of the croissant. His carefree, heartfelt desire for a not-so-healthy snack has gained a lot of traction on his social media grip. Fans and colleagues in the film industry have joined the profile of the actress to post adorable comments. Her sister and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo of the two enjoying an ice cream on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor celebrated New Years Eve with husband Saif Ali Khan, eldest son Taimur Ali Khan, sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan, and brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu with a family dinner. Soha Ali Khan took him to Instagram to share photos from the New Year’s Eve festivities. Here’s a look at the same: Recently, Kareena Kapoor recovered from Covid-19. After testing positive for the new coronavirus, she went into quarantine. After announcing her recovery, she celebrated Christmas with her family. On the work side, the actress will soon be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The film, which hits theaters on April 14, is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. The Hindi version is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan and the screenplay was written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni with writer Eric Roth. Supported by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, the upcoming film also stars actress Mona Singh and actor Naga Chaitanya, among others.

