Harry Potter reunion producers admit mistakenly using Emma Roberts photo | Hollywood

Fans have been gagging about the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts special since it started airing on New Years Day. The HBO Max special airs in India on Amazon Prime Video, receiving good reviews. reviews from fans and critics. However, some fans spotted a mistake in the series where the creators used the wrong image to designate a young Emma Watson.

Several fans pointed out that early on in the series, in a segment where Emma – who played Hermione Granger in the movies – was talking about her childhood, we apparently see a photo of a young Emma. However, the photo belonged to another Emma, ​​American actor Emma Roberts. As proof, many shared a 2012 Instagram post in which Emma Roberts shared the same photo.

The producers of Return to Hogwarts finally reacted to the blunder, admitting their mistake. In a statement posted to Entertainment Weekly, the producers said, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You reported an error editing a mislabeled photo to our attention. The statement further states that they will soon rectify the error and upload a corrected version of the special. New version soon, we read.

Return to Hogwarts marks 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The special sees nearly all of the cast and crew returning to the sets to share anecdotes and relive their memories of making all eight films.

A mini-controversy erupted when the creator of the Harry Potter universe – author JK Rowling – was snubbed from the special. However, the creators later clarified that they extended an invitation to the author but his team decided not to participate. Therefore, Return to Hogwarts included the author on the special using archival footage she shot in 2019.