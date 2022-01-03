Father and daughter medal at the Senior Games | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

When Andy Miller first saw his young daughter Deb learning to swim, he never imagined what would happen nearly half a century later.

At the Florida Senior Games last month in Coral Springs, Miller and Deb Halterman won 11 combined medals in swimming.

“I think it’s really cool that we can have these experiences together,” said Halterman, from DeLuna Village. “I don’t take it as seriously as daddy. I do it because I want to do it with him.

Miller, 80, collected five medals in the men’s 80-84 division, including gold in the 100 butterfly yard and 100 freestyle. He also won silver in the 100 IM, 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle.

Halterman, 53, also won gold in the 100 freestyle among six medals in the 50-54 women’s division. She also won silver in the 100 IM and 100 backstroke, and bronze in the 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle.

What made the competition even better was how well they saw each other against each other. Many times Halterman’s heat in his event ended just before Miller’s started. Father and daughter vigorously encouraged each other in what they said, which gave them extra motivation.

Swimming has always been a bond for Halterman and Miller. Halterman swam competitively from the age of 6 through his freshman year of college. Miller, a resident of the village of Virginia Trace, began competitive swimming around the age of 10 and swam two years at Michigan State University before stopping. He restarted at 66 in Les Villages.

After Miller watched his two daughters grow up swimming, all these years later, seeing Deb still swimming competitively was always special. Even though he won five medals, he derives greater satisfaction from his daughter’s success.

“Looking at her and watching everyone congratulate her, Miller said of her favorite part of the Games.

It was not the first time they had competed in the Florida Senior Games together. A year ago, Halterman ended a 30-year hiatus from competitive swimming to join his father in competition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Games did not require qualifying time from a previous meet.

“She totally surprised me how good she still was after 30 years of being out,” Miller said.

In 2021, Halterman improved all of his times. She went from jumping off a starting block for the first time in 30 years and worrying about losing her glasses, to winning six medals.

Although Miller has competed in every Senior Games in Florida since 2005, he’s still nervous even before the most recent competition.

Miller has been a member of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team since 2007. Although not a VAST member herself, Halterman still received encouragement from her father’s coaches.

“I was standing there at the end of the pool when she was done,” Miller said, “and a lot of times our coach was there with me and asking me when she was going to join the team.

The two just didn’t go to Coral Springs to watch each other swim. They spent as much time as they could together and made it a trip they will always remember.

“I told a few friends I was doing this and they just thought it was the coolest thing ever,” said Halterman. We took a few pictures together and everyone was just in awe of my dad.

