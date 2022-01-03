Hate Game is the work romance you need in your life

Photo: The hate game

The hate game is simple – Lucy and Joshua Templeman hate each other and try to make their work lives hell. The assistants of a publishing house, their proximity and competitive nature prevent them from agreeing, in fact, they would rather fight physically than agree on something. Lucy played by namesake Lucy Hale and Josh, played by Austin Stowell together, turn the entertaining, angst-filled, high-stakes book into a sexy romantic comedy that offers more than we expected.

The hate game: enemies of lovers, dating in the workplace and much more

Peter Hutchings’ film is an interpretation of The hate game, Sally Thorne’s bestselling YA novel. It was released in 2016, but it has gained traction over the past year as fans have fallen in love with Josh’s dark demeanor who only seems to fall for Lucy herself. They start out as enemies, but as the tension builds and their friendship blossoms, the characters begin to fall in love. Fans knew what to expect when they walked into the theaters, but the entire audience was delighted to find that Stowell and Hale filled their shoes really well.

Lucy and Josh work at the same publishing house, Bexley & Gamin, after their very different publishing houses had to merge to stay afloat. Lucy is the exact opposite of Josh – ready to please, kind and idealistic whose lifelong dream has been to work in the literature industry. Josh, on the other hand, is like the office scrooge.

Austin Stowell Joins Lucy Hale To Create Spicy On-Screen Romance

The roles of Lucy and Josh require tons of chemistry, a perfect juxtaposition between her cute and kitschy vibe and that of the detached business. Fortunately, Stowell and Hale have major chemistry and we live to watch them interact on screen, whether it’s the paintball scene, their meetings at work, or their daily games.

Besides the still iconic hate game, they set it as the game of staring, where he watches Lucy painfully apply her lipstick or Lucy mess up her creepy office or even argue over grammar in front of their colleagues. But when pitted against each other for the same job, the games and biting remarks take on new meaning, and suddenly, for Lucy and Josh, hating someone is a lot like falling in love with them, too.

Lucy and Josh, a bit disastrous and a lot of kindness

The film does a good job of capitalizing on the best tropes in romantic comedy, such as the major misunderstanding that leads to tragic heartbreak. As Lucy feels admiration and affection replace her animosity for Josh, she is torn between the truth and if it’s just another game between them. Or when she realizes that it’s not just a physical attraction because Josh has been having abs for days, but because she’s really starting to fall in love.

The development of their relationship and the moment they both realize it’s real isn’t just exciting to watch, but really beautiful and uplifting. Their bond carries a real emotional weight, conversations and moments that remove the thin layers of hate that they thought were the walls of their relationship.

Thorne changes the genre YA and Hutchins the Rom-Com scene

The book by Thornes is one of many that is revolutionizing the genre of romance for young adults, combining a sexy and intelligent love story with all the emotional heartbreak that makes us cry at night with the book tight against our chests. The film and the screenwriter, Christina got it, does a good job of translating to the screen, honoring the integrity of all the important hot scenes between Lucy and Josh, something fans of the couple will be delighted to see.

Unfortunately, aside from the great chemistry, there are parts of the movie that don’t live up to the original novel. The book is big on funky humor, especially witty Lucys and sometimes mortifying jokes and comments. The film fails to convey this in an organic and non-disappointing way, inserting random scenes that would have done better to reflect this had they had more room to grow and develop.

Rom-Com or Rom-Flop?

It also doesn’t leave enough time for the slow burn to build, for their intimacy to develop and the background of their relationship to make more sense. But the books have the freedom to do it in a freer and more in-depth way, because there isn’t much that can be done in a two-hour movie. For the amount of time they have, the relationship is still adorable, their emotional bond still strong, and their overall arc still passionate. It almost sounds like a long TV episode, which works for some audiences but is boring for others when you consider how The Hating Game should be a feature film.

Much of their strength as a couple comes from Stowell, who is good at playing the cranky, brooding man who has a thing for a girl, the girl of his dreams. It bodes well in the genre and with an audience that can’t help but swoon over its secret displays of affection and hearty declarations of love.

Rom-coms can be easy to mess up, too cranky, too romantic, too basic and a million other adjectives that can sum up many of the mass-produced movies that flood our streaming services. Corn, The hate game surprises us with how easy it takes for the cast and crew to create a fluid, strangely endearing and sexy story that makes the passionate build-up worth it.

Watch The Hating Game in theaters today, running 103 minutes and rated R!

By Mireille Karadanaian

