Before Salman Khan, 9 other B-Town actors who have had near-death experiences





Even though Bollywood celebrities do the scariest stunts in movies, they are still human beings after all. Celebrities have been through everything from illness to serious injury. Actor Salman Khan recently revealed in an interview on his birthday that he was bitten by a snake on his farm in Panvel. So much so that he even had to be hospitalized for six hours. However, he is not the first actor to have had such a near-death experience. Amitabh Bachchan We’ve all heard of the terrifying incident that happened with actor Amitabh Bachchan on the set of “Coolie”. He spent more than 59 days in the hospital. According to sources, he was declared clinically dead before being put on a ventilator. He even contracted hepatitis B and since then he has only survived on 25% of his liver. Preity Zinta Actress Preity Zinta has managed to avoid death on two occasions. She was in Colombo at the time. There was an explosion, and she was pretty close to the scene. The second time she escaped was during the tsunami in Thailand. Hema Malini On the Mathura highway, actress turned politician Hema Malini was involved in a car accident. She got away with only minor head injuries. Images of the same had gone viral on social media. Sunny Leone Actress Sunny Leone survived a plane crash. The pilot was able to avoid a major disaster. The actress had previously spoken of the near-fatal incident on Twitter. She had written, “The reason I act so happy is because everyone is freaked out!” I have to cheer them up 🙂 Thank you Lord, we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed in bad weather. Count our stars and come home! Thank God! I have to thank the pilots who did an incredible job helping us through and through. But you know it’s bad when the pilot starts to pray in the air! Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us! (sic). “ John Abraham Actor John Abraham recently revealed on ‘KBC’ that he injured his chest during a kickboxing match. In addition, a bullet fired from actor Anil Kapoor’s pistol grazed John Abraham’s neck during the filming of their film “Shootout At Wadala”. Shah Rukh Khan On the sets of his films, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been injured several times. Some of them were fatal. It had caught fire on the ‘Koyla’ sets and needed to be rescued by crew members. A helicopter was involved in another incident. He was rushing forward when he tripped and hit his head since the helicopter was so close. He was rushed to hospital at that time. Hrithik Roshan Actor Hrithik Roshan fell from an enormous height during the filming of “Krrish” after the threads he was hanging on snapped. Fortunately, he landed safely. Saif Ali Khan Actor Saif Ali Khan sustained a head injury while filming “Kya Kehna”. According to reports at the time, he needed around 100 stitches for the same thing. Shabana Azmi When actress Shabana Azmi’s car collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway, she was seriously injured. She had to be taken to the hospital immediately. It had become big news and we talked about it a lot on social media.

