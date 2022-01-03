Our hero of Manchester City Hollywood – News





Our lead partner Hollywoodbets is proud to recognize and reward the great impact of businesses and individuals in our local community with the Hollywood Heroes initiative. So far this session, the individuals and companies who have worked with our Community Sports Trust have been chosen Hollywood Heroes. Jack Spencer-Jones was nominated as a Hollywood hero for the game against Manchester City last week. Jack was nominated for his fantastic volunteer work in grassroots sports. Jack first visited Griffin Park in Martin Allen’s “Great Escape” season and has been a bee fan ever since. Jack’s other love is cricket; he plays for Boyne Hill Cricket Club in Maidenhead. This season, Jack single-handedly founded the club’s first women’s and women’s cricket teams. He noticed that there was no provision for women and girls, so set about creating opportunities for them to play. Jack contacted the schools in Maidenhead to see if any girls were interested in cricket. He invited the girls to a training session and after many signed up they were then encouraged to bring their friends to try and increase the number. In mid-June, Boyne Hill’s girls’ section played its first game. By the end of the season, they had played 14 more. Jack also hosted a women’s tournament at Boyne Hill in which 12 teams competed, which was also a first for the club. Currently there are almost 30 girls in the section and the club will be entering three teams in the Berkshire Girls’ Leagues for next season. While organizing the girls’ section, Jack also started to create a women’s section. In July, Jack hosted the first women’s section training night and by the end of the season more than 40 women had attended the club. Jack capitalized on the momentum this winter as the women trained in the evenings and played their first indoor game in November. They have also entered a winter league, which will start in January, and field two teams in the leagues next summer. The Club would like to thank Jack for his excellent job in creating an opportunity for women and girls to get involved in sport – he has dedicated many hours of his time to making this project a success. His volunteer work is a source of inspiration; he’s a real Hollywood hero! Hollywood Heroes was launched in conjunction with lead partner Hollywoodbets to recognize and reward the positive impact of volunteers and individuals in our local community. Hollywoodbets provided the nominees with boardroom welcome tickets to say ‘thank you’ for all the hard work they put in. Housing provider A2Dominion and the Hounslow Community Foodbox were also recognized this season. If you would like to nominate a Hollywood hero, please contact [email protected] and request an application form. More information can also be found here.

