



China’s box office returned to pre-pandemic levels last year thanks to the success of a state-sponsored patriotic war epic, while Hollywood productions have remained irrelevant. The country has turned around47 billion yuan ($ 7.4 billion) film revenue in 2021, according to figures released by the China Film Administration on Jan. 1. This was a big increase from last year, when the Chinese box office only grossed around $ 3 billion due to the pandemic, and much closer to 2019 revenue of around $ 9.3 billion. Despite the 2020 plunge, China that year overtook the United States for the first time to become the world’s largest cinema market thanks to its effective early stage covid control. As a sign of the continued decline of Hollywood, or foreign films in general, the contribution of domestic films to overall box office revenue reached nearly 85% last year, according to the film’s administration. highest in recent years. The growing share of Chinese films is an illustration of the overall defeat productions imported to China last year, wrote Pang Hongbo, columnist for Chinese media Yuemu Film Observation. This situation is not only due to a sharp drop in the number of foreign films. [released] due to the pandemic but also comes down to the lack of attractiveness of foreign films, which showed the changing taste of [Chinese] the television viewers. This means that the disappearance of imported films could become a general trend in China, Pang wrote. The Battle of Changjin Lakeis China’s highest grossing film China started allowing foreign films into the country in 1994 with an import ceiling of 34 foreign films per year. Films produced outside of China (mainly in Hollywood) regularly accounted for over 40% of the Chinese box office share. Foreign films have sparked interest in American pop culture among Chinese moviegoers, who have flocked to places like Shanghai Disneyland and the new Universal Studios theme park in Beijing, even against a backdrop of deteriorating Sino-American relations. But with the coming of age of Chinese directors and viewers, the country’s blockbusters have started to challenge their Hollywood peers and have now become the dominant power in the Chinese film scene. List of countries 10 highest grossing films of All Time is made up of nine Chinese films and a single Hollywood blockbuster. It wasAvengers: Endgame, which screened in 2019 and ranked seventh with $ 680 million in box office revenue in China, according to Chinese ticketing site Maoyan. Meanwhile, the epic of the Chinese war the Battle at Changjin Lake(Chngjn h), which is about a stalemate of several days between U.S. and Chinese forces during the Korean War on the namesake lake in North Korea in the 1950s, tops the Maoyan list with around $ 908 million in ticket sales since it opened in September of the year last. The film’s popularity reflects the rise in nationalist sentiment, which helped propel other patriotic films to blockbuster status. 2017 movieWolf warrior 2, about a Chinese special forces soldier, was previously the highest grossing film in the country. yet Changjin was not the highest paying movie in the world last year, this honor went to Spider-Man: No Path Home, which managed to cross $ 1 billion in ticket sales in less than two weeks without opening in China. In Changjin, Chinese soldiers are portrayed as a patriotic and pure-hearted group who ate frozen potatoes for survival and were ready to sacrifice themselves for their country at any time, while their American rivals are portrayed as a group spoiled by their equipment. military advanced and well fed with turkey and coffee. Although the war concluded by an armistice, it is technically not officially finishedChangjin described the event as a great victory for China, which defended North Korea against United Nations forces led by the United States. The influence of films has grown to such an extent that many in China have posted videos of themselves. eat frozen potatoes in tribute to Chinese soldiers on social media platforms.

