Courtesy of SCM Entertainment and Media Actor Max Julien, star of the classic 1973 film Blaxploitation The Mack, is dead. According to his wife Arabella Chavers Julien, he died early Saturday morning. He was 88 years old. No further details were provided. A classically trained actor born July 12, 1933 in Washington, DC, Julien began his career in off-Broadway theater before turning to film. His other film credits include 1968 Psych-Out and the 1970s Become straight. Julien also co-wrote and co-produced another milestone of Blaxploitation, the years 1973 Cleopatra Jones. Later in his career, Julien made appearances in television series including The mod squad and One against one, and pursued other creative outlets such as fashion design and sculpture. “During the decades of Julien’s career, he was known for his audacity, his honesty and his frankness”, one can read in a press release from his representative. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and in private.” Before The Mack, Julien was noticed for his outstanding role in the years 1968 Edgy, where he took on the role of Johnny Wells, a black revolutionary leader. While some reviews Called his militant character, Julien was ambivalent on the term. “I didn’t mind being called an activist, because I am an activist,” Julien said later in a 1981 BET interview. But he bristled at how the label eclipsed the rest of his character: “The man loved his mother too, he loved his friends, he had human levels. But they never relate to that.” Julien brought these human qualities to his main role in The Mack. He played Goldie, an ambitious Oakland-based pimp to reach the top. Directed by Michael Campus, the political film examined the state of black life in America. In one 2002 documentary about the film, titled Mackin ‘ain’t easyJulien noted that there was an air of sadness in his character, “because that’s where I was as a human being, and I couldn’t hide it. It’s me.” The film was initially screened primarily on black markets, where it was a huge success. In a 2013 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Campus said that when the film premiered in Oakland, people stood up and started screaming onscreen from the first scene. “They never sat down. No one had shown this world, no one had portrayed the dark underworld,” he said. Youtube

The Mack, and his Willie Hutch soundtrack, has become extremely influential for hip hop, serving as a point of reference for rappers from Dr. Dre at A $ AP Rocky. Director Quentin Tarantino paid tribute to Julien and The Mack with a cameo in his 1993 film, True romance. “He’s still the hero to this day,” Julien said in the 2002 documentary about his character, Goldie. But not for his pimping: “It’s because of this something else he has, this indomitable spirit he has, ‘you can’t stop me’ and ‘you can’t crush me without me. come back to you. ‘”

