Sean Penn denounces Hollywood for societal cannibalism RT Games & Culture





Sean Penn is well known for his leftist activism, but the Hollywood star believes the #MeToo movement has become a tool of destruction, also deserving of some of its targets. “There’s a cycle of what’s going on, in terms of societal cannibalism … what we do to each other” Penn told podcast host Adam Carolla on an episode of ‘The Adam Carolla’ airing Sunday. While Penn described “the core of” the #MeToo movement – the campaign against sexual harassment and abuse which mostly saw movie mogul Harvey Weinstein denounce as a predator – if necessary, he criticized actresses for hitting the bandwagon without ever having said a word on social or political issues before. “Most of the famous actresses who jumped on it… had said everything about our taxes going to bomb Yemeni children, everything, for years. But now there was something to jump on in a pack and destroy people ”, he said. “When we jump into an attacking trend, something that we’re going to be supported in, that part doesn’t take any courage. “ he continued, saying that the ease of participating in the “culture of cancellation” undermines the credibility of the accusers. However, Penn is an outspoken liberal, and this political stance apparently influences accusers he sees as credible. For example, the “Flag Day” superstar cited Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s, as a credible accuser. An FBI investigation found no evidence that the alleged assault took place. Penn’s political views have already made headlines. The actor was a friend of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, an admirer of Cuban Fidel Castro and an opponent of Donald Trump. Despite his admiration for Latin American leftists, Penn unfavorably compared “the cancellation of culture” to “Soviet” thought police, story talk show host Conan O’Brien in July that those receiving the #MeToo accusations should “to be forgiven if they even need to be forgiven.” Most recently, he won the stick of some fans for saying he only wanted people vaccinated against Covid-19 to see his latest film, “Flag Day”.

