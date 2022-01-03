Celebrity birthdays for the week of January 9-15 | Entertainment





By the associated press

Celebrity birthdays for the week of January 9 to 15: January 9: Actor K Callan (Lois and Clark) is 86 years old. Singer Joan Baez is 81 years old. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is 78 years old. Actor John Doman (Gotham) is 77 years old. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 72 years old. Singer Crystal Gayle is 71 years old. Actor JK Simmons (TVs The Closer, Spider-Man films) is 67 years old. Actress Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter films, Vera Drake) is 66 years old. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 59 years old. 57. Fuel guitarist Carl Bell is 55 years old. Actor David Costabile (Billions, Breaking Bad) is 55 years old. Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell is 55 years old. The singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 55 years old. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy, Big Daddy) is 54 years old. Actor Deon Cole (black) is 51 years old. Actress Angela Bettis (Carrie, Girl, Interrupted) is 49 years old. Actor Omari Hardwick (Power) is 48 years old. Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is 44 years old. OneRepublic guitarist Drew Brown is 38. Singer Paolo Nutini is 35 years old. Actor Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) is 33 years old. Actor Kerris Dorsey (Ray Donovan, Brothers and Sisters) is 24 years old. Actor Tyree Brown (Parenthood) is 18. People also read … January 10: Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks singer Ronnie Hawkins turns 87. Actor William Sanderson (Deadwood, Newhart) is 78 years old. Singer Rod Stewart is 77 years old. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 74 years old. Singer Pat Benatar is 69 years old. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 67 years old. Singer Shawn Colvin is 66 years old. Meat Puppets singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood is 63 years old. Actor Evan Handler (Sex and the City) is 61 years old. Crash Test Dummies singer Brad Roberts is 58 years old. Actor Trini Alvarado is 55 years old. Shinedown singer Brent Smith is 44 years old. Kris Kross rapper Chris Smith is 43 January 11: Actor Mitchell Ryan (Dharma and Greg) is 88. Director Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) is 80 years old. Country singer Naomi Judd is 76 years old. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 66 years old. Actor Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) is 66. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 64 years old. Actress Kim Coles (Living Single) is 60. Former child actress Dawn Lyn (My Three Sons) is 59. No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont is 54 years old. Singer Mary J. Blige is 51 years old. The Chemical Brothers musician Tom Rowlands is 51 years old. Actress Amanda Peet is 50 years old. Actor Rockmond Dunbar (Heartland, Soul Food) is 49 years old. Actor Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away With Murder) is 37 years old. Reality star Jason Wahler (Laguna) Beach, The Hills) is 35. Singer Cody Simpson is 25 years old. January 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 83 years old. Actor Anthony Andrews is 74 years old. Actor Kirstie Alley is 71 years old. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70 years old. Radio and television personality Howard Stern is 68 years old. Director John Lasseter (Toy Story, Cars) is 65. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 64 years old. Actor Oliver Platt is 62 years old. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 57 years old. Actor Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful, Blood and Chocolate) is 56 years old. B-Rock and the Bizz rapper TBird is 55 years old. Model Vendela is 55 years old. Actor Farrah Forke (Wings) is 54 years old. Actor Rachael Harris (Lucifer) is 54 years old. Rage Against The Machine singer Zack de la Rocha is 52 years old. Wu Tang Clan rapper Raekwon is 52 years old. Actor Zabryna Guevara (Emergence) is 50 years old. Jars of Clay singer Dan Haseltine is 49 years old. Reel Big Fish bassist Matt Wong is 49 years old. Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) is 48 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 44 years old. Singer Amerie is 42 years old. Actor Issa Rae (Insecure) is 37 years old. Singer Zayn, formerly of One Direction, is 29. Singer Ella Henderson is 26. January 13: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 92 years old. Actor Charlie Brill is 84 years old. Actor Billy Gray (Father Knows Best) is 84 years old. Actor Richard Moll (Night Court) is 79 years old. Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin is 68 years old. Earth, Wind and Fire drummer Fred White is 67 years old. Actor Kevin Anderson (Nothing Sacred) is 62. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep, Seinfeld) is 61 years old. Singer Graham Suggs McPherson of Madness is 61 years old. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60 years old. Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 58 years old. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56 years old. Actor Suzanne Cryer (Silicon Valley, Two Guys and a Girl) is 55 years old. Actor Traci Bingham (Baywatch) is 54 years old. Actor Keith Coogan (Adventures in Babysitting) is 52 years old. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (Scandal, Grays Anatomy, Private Practice) is 52 years old. Actor Nicole Eggert (Baywatch, Charles in Charge) is 50 years old. Actor Ross McCall (White Collar, Band of Brothers) is 46 years old. Actor Michael Pena (American Hustle) is 46 years old. Actor Orlando Bloom is 45 years old. Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee is 41 years old. Actor Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble, Desperate Housewives) is 33 years old. Actor Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) is 32 years old. January 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86 years old. Singer Jack Jones is 84 years old. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81 years old. Actor Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men, The Practice) is 79 years old. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74 years old. Actor Carl Weathers is 74 years old. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63 years old. Director Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich, Oceans Eleven) is 59. TV presenter Shepard Smith is 58 years old. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (class leader) is 58 years old. Rapper Slick Rick is 57 years old. Actress Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves) is 55. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (Mr. Rhodes) is 55 years old. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 55 years old. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54 years old. Actor Jason Bateman is 53 years old. Foo Fighters and Nirvana musician Dave Grohl is 53 years old. Actor Kevin Durand (Lost, Fruitvale Station) is 48 years old. Actor Jordan Ladd (Death Proof) is 47 years old. 42. Kings of Leon singer-guitarist Caleb Followill is 40 years old. Actor Zach Gilford (The Family, Friday Night Lights) is 40 years old. T e Click Five guitarist Joe Guese is 40 years old. Actor Jake Choi (single parents) is 37 years old. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (The Flash) is 32 years old. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 29 years old. January 15: Actor Margaret OBrien (Meet Me In St. Louis) is 84 years old. Actor Andrea Martin is 75 years old. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65 years old. Tool guitarist Adam Jones is 57 years old. Actor James Nesbitt (Waking Ned Devine) is 57. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Actor-director Regina King is 51 years old. Actor Dorian Missick (For Life) is 46 years old. Actor Eddie Cahill (Conviction, CSI: New York) is 44 years old. Rapper Pitbull is 41 years old. Actor Victor Rasuk (Fifty Shades of Gray) is 37 years old. Actress Jessy Schram (Nashville, Once Upon a Time) is 36 years old. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34 years old. Actor Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, The Descendants) is 26. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournalonline.com/entertainment/celebrity-birthdays-for-the-week-of-jan-9-15/article_52361a21-44d8-5846-8782-f22a3315c9b3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos