Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt looking for pictures of Malta





American actor and director Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for photos of Malta for a new media project. Gordon-Levitt asked his seven million Facebook followers on Monday if they had photos of Malta. “Does anyone here live in Malta?” You are looking for pictures taken somewhere in Malta for a new project. Find some photos that you took that you are proud of and post them here. Gordon-Levitt is best known for his prominent performances in 500 summer days and 50/50. He is also the founder of the online collaborative multimedia platform HitRecord. The company uses a variety of media alongside writers, filmmakers and artists who work together as a production company to produce different artistic, photographic and film projects. So what is the project? Named as’A world tour’ the project is a virtual world tour, where contributors can contribute through different media. People can contribute by posting a video clip or photo of the area where they live or have traveled. Or they can write a line about what they love most about this place or even send a voice note to them saying “Around the world” in their native language. Many have followed Gordon Levitt’s request, and photos of Mdina, Valletta at night and Xlendi Bay in Gozo are now part of the project. Independent journalism costs money. Times of Malta support for the price of a coffee. Support us

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/actor-joseph-gordon-levitt-on-the-lookout-for-pictures-of-malta.925360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos