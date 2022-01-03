Burlington store shooting: protest calls for criminal charges against officer implicated in death of Valentina Orellana Peralta





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Several Los Angeles-area groups are calling for the arrest and prosecution of the officer who inadvertently shot dead a 14-year-old girl while confronting a suspect at a North store Hollywood Burlington. Protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in the downtown area on Sunday, calling for the arrest of Officer William Jones – who was identified by police last week as the officer involved in the shooting. Valentina Orellana Peralta was with her mother in a dressing room trying on dresses two days before Christmas when she was hit by a police bullet that went through a wall on the second floor of the Burlington store on Victory Boulevard. She died in the arms of her mother, who said she and her daughter sat down and hugged each other when they heard the commotion in the store. The force of the gunshot that hit the teenager knocked them both to the ground, the girl’s mother said. MORE | Mother of teenager killed by LAPD tearfully recounts shooting Police released body camera footage and other details of the shooting last week when officers responded to reports that a man allegedly assaulted people and possibly fired shots inside the building. Burlington store. Protesters said on Sunday they wanted the officer charged with manslaughter. “This 14 year old, who should be with her family today to enjoy the holidays … and we demand justice, and the justice we demand is that [L.A. County District Attorney George Gascn] sue Officer Jones to hold him accountable for Valentina’s death, “said a protester speaking at Sunday’s protest. The commented video released by the LAPD includes footage showing the assault suspect, identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, viciously attacking a woman on the second floor of the Burlington store, repeatedly beating her with a cable bike in steel or metal. lock, leaving her bloodied on the ground when officers arrive. Body-camera video captures the sound of police gunfire quickly ringing out as officers spot the suspect – with the cable lock in hand. More than half a dozen officers descend on the suspect after the gunshots are heard, and the injured suspect is taken into custody. Lopez died at the scene. Although the video shows the suspect with the cable lock in his right hand, there is no indication that he is armed with a firearm, and it is not known whether he advanced on officers before the shots. fire does not sound. Police said no guns were found at the scene. Video released by the LAPD last week includes audio of a series of 911 calls. During a call, a store worker tells a dispatcher that a suspect is in the store and is attacking people. with a bicycle lock. In another, a woman reports the sound of guns being fired in the store, saying there is “a guy with a gun”. Another caller reports that his mother was hiding inside the store because of a man threatening her. She added: ‘I don’t know if he has a gun, I don’t know what he has, but they are hiding.’ ‘ City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

