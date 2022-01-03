



While Mick Jagger can only talk about visiting famous watering holes in Minneapolis, Jon Hamm walked last frosty weekend. Emmy-Winning ‘Mad Men’ & ‘Baby Driver’ Actor Comes To Town To Watch His Hometown Of St. Louis Blues Defeat The Minnesota Wild In The NHL Winter Classic At Target Field Saturday, now officially the coldest game ever played in NHL history. Before and after the outdoor game, Hamm received a warm welcome at three local institutions: Dusty’s Bar, Palmer’s Bar and Bryant-Lake Bowl. Hamm has clearly taken a liking to Dusty’s, in particular, since he and his entourage hit the Northeast Minneapolis Saloon and Dago Palace Friday night, then went back there Saturday after the game. “Everyone in their party was fun and friendly, and they were very generous to the staff,” said Dusty’s bartender, Tony Thill. Hamm also hit Bryant-Lake Bowl on Friday night, where he won several games. BLB member Erica Gilbert said he discussed it with other Blues fans and posed for photos at the bowling alley / restaurant. A “Jon Hamm was here” sign was spotted there after his visit. Palmer’s was the final stop on his waterhole tour, and it was just a bit by default: Bar owner Tony Zaccardi said Hamm was there on Sunday night after missing his flight outside of the city ; or perhaps it has suffered the fate of millions of other travelers affected by airline problems. What a fitting stop Palmer’s turned out to be, however. Zaccardi posted a photo of himself and the actor, uh, hammering it all in with one of the many Hamm’s Beer signs at the historic West Bank bar. It’s not clear if the actor actually drank the old swill first brewed on St. Paul’s East Side. with music secretary and radio host Cyn Collins while at Palmer’s. “It was great fun chatting with him about Prince’s last gig. [Atlanta 2016], and sing along with Prince with him and his friends, ”Collins reported from the bar. Looks like that old Don Draper charm is still intact; and weather resistant.

