Remembering Betty WhiteExBulletin

Long before she became one of America’s most beloved television personalities, Betty White, who died just before her 100th birthday, was one of the hardestworking and capable artists in her industry.

And finally today we want to look back on the long life and career of Betty White. White died on Friday at the age of 99, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. Present on television for decades, White was part of the legendary cast of the “Golden Girls” and the “Mary Tyler Moore Show”, where she played Sue Ann Nivens, the supposedly happy housewife who was sweet on the outside. and playful on the inside.

BETTY WHITE: (As Sue Ann Nivens) Oh, hey, Mary. I see you are gone.

MARY TYLER MOORE: (Like Mary Richards) Yeah.

WHITE: (Like Sue Ann Nivens) Now you can have fun at this wedding.

TYLER MOORE: (as Mary Richards) Oh, thank you.

WHITE: (as Sue Ann Nivens) And don’t forget to hug all the ushers for me.

TYLER MOORE: (Like Mary Richards) Sue Ann, you don’t kiss ushers in a wedding.

WHITE: (Like Sue Ann Nivens) Mary, honey, don’t tell me how to have fun at a wedding.

(TO LAUGH)

FLORIDA: Linda Holmes, NPR pop culture correspondent, is here to talk about Betty White. Welcome, Linda.

LINDA HOLMES, BYLINE: Thank you very much for inviting me.

FLORIDO: You wrote a memory of Betty White and talked about how her television career goes way back.

HOLMES: Sure. She had her own syndicated show in the 1950s called “Life With Elizabeth”. But I think a lot of people knew her in the 1960s, when she was a ubiquitous celebrity on talk shows and especially game shows. One of those game shows was “Password”. It was there that she met her husband, Allen Ludden, who was the host. So apparently she made a good impression. She was really, really strong, very good on this show, wonderful on “Match Game”, a few others. She was just a very, very intelligent, intelligent woman.

FLORID: She was also a cast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” as we mentioned earlier. She played Sue Ann Nevins on this show. What did Sue Ann get from Betty White?

HOLMES: Well, Sue Ann was that seemingly sweet lady who put on this show as a happy housewife. But off camera, Sue Ann had a very sharp tongue, very flirtatious, to say the least, very different from this kind of perfectly sharp image. And Betty White is just great in this part. She’s funny, and she controls the delivery so much. This is a clip of Sue Ann auditioning for a segment titled News from a Woman’s Point of View.

TED KNIGHT: (as Ted Baxter) And now with a new feature, News from a Woman’s Point of View, Sue Ann Nevins.

WHITE: (as Sue Ann Nevins) Thanks a lot, Ted. And good evening. Massive mudslides are wreaking havoc. Late last night …

(TO LAUGH)

WHITE: (Like Sue Ann Nevins) … Huge mudslides in south-central Alaska have buried the quaint little village of Norsk, long known for its tapestries and woolly artifacts.

(TO LAUGH)

WHITE: (Like Sue Ann Nevins) The apple-cheeked housewives bustling the cobblestone streets were swept away by rolling mounds of mud.

(TO LAUGH)

WHITE: (Like Sue Ann Nevins) Let’s all hope the survivors remember that stubborn dirt can be removed with a mixture of …

(TO LAUGH)

WHITE: (Like Sue Ann Nevins) … lukewarm water and cornstarch.

FLORIDA: (Laughs).

HOLMES: You can really hear how much control Betty White has over those little back and forth between the sweet and the salty, the big smile and the – those really dark words. This is the delicious part of it. She’s just an incredibly controlled performer.

FLORIDO: Why do you think that even after these truly iconic roles, people still cared about her as a pop culture figure decades later, for the rest of her life, until her death?

HOLMES: I think at one point the Betty White fandom kind of took a life of its own. Like, she was sort of everyone’s favorite hot grandma. And I don’t think that’s quite fair to her because she was so much more than that.

FLORIDA: Of course.

HOLMES: But for some reason, she stayed in the pop culture spotlight, doing things like hosting “Saturday Night Live” after that big fan campaign to get her a hosting slot. She appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. She just worked and worked and worked. She really never stopped. She was a regular on the “Hot In Cleveland” sitcom until she was 90 – which is not common.

FLORIDO: How can you even begin to summarize the story of an actor who has worked so long? In your opinion, is there a single thread that connects all of his work?

HOLMES: Well, I think from when she had her own show in the 1950s, she was someone who pushed people’s ideas about women on TV. She could be kind of wide and daffy. It could be very strong and sour. And then she’s had her whole career pretty much playing “Match Game” or “The Tonight Show” or whatever. And she refused to confine herself to a single mode of comedy or a single genre of role. She was really, really one of a kind, which people say so often. And this is rarely as true as with Betty White.

FLORIDO: Well, we’ll miss her. It was Linda Holmes, NPR pop culture correspondent, speaking about the long and distinguished career and enduring appeal of Betty White, who passed away before we entered the New Year just before her 100th birthday. birthday. Linda, thank you for joining us.

HOLMES: Thanks, Adrien.

CINDY FEE: (Singing) Thanks for being a friend. Hiked the road and vice versa. Your heart is real. You are a friend and a confidant.

