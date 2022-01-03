Entertainment
Husband disappears every day and comes back angry
DEAR ABBY: I’m on cancer chemo / immunotherapy every three weeks. For quite some time now, my husband has been going out almost every day from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
He doesn’t say where he’s going, and when he gets home he barely says a word. He’s mad at me for every little thing, and being with him becomes very unpleasant because he screams and throws things.
I need to know what’s going on, why and if it’s innocent – because he won’t say where he’s going and for what purpose.
Am I justified in being upset and anxious about this?
I am at a point in my life where I need support. I think we should both be more concerned with making our future pleasant and peaceful.
How should I approach him about this without incurring more anger and putting myself in a worse situation than I am already in? I don’t want to accuse him of anything, but I want to know the truth as hard as it is.
I would appreciate any advice you can give me.
SUSPECT IN NEW YORK
DEAR SUSPECT: Has this been happening since you were diagnosed, or is your husband’s absence prior? Because he gets angry and defensive when you ask him what’s going on, stop trying to confront him. Your husband may be mad at you for getting cancer, unable to provide emotional support, or be under maximum stress and need some private time to decompress. Or maybe he’s cheating.
If you can afford it, hire a private investigator to give you the information you need. I am so sorry for your pain. At a time like this, the last thing you needed was some extra worry.
DEAR ABBY: Our daughter has been married for three years to a wonderful man who she has dated for 10 years and whom she loves very much.
Because she doesn’t like her last name, she chose to keep her maiden name. He figured it out soon after they started dating.
She is now three months pregnant and faces a dilemma over the name of her child. She is adamant that a hyphenated name is unacceptable.
They tentatively discussed a full name change for themselves and the child. Her husband has been adopted and she believes that there is no reason for her last name to be kept. He’s okay with keeping her last name, but would consider a new one if she suggests something he likes.
Problem is, she hasn’t been able to find one he likes. We fear that this problem will drag on unresolved until the arrival of our grandson. We recently offered limited advice hoping they could sort this out among themselves.
I believe her husband has the right to keep her name, and so does she, but I am against the child who only bears her name. Any suggestions you could provide to help resolve this issue would be appreciated before our nameless grandson is born.
FAMILY DILEMMA IN TEXAS
DEAR FAMILY: My suggestion is that as helpful as you want it is something your daughter and son-in-law have to figure out on their own. “What’s in a name?” Abounds, and because this is an emotionally charged dilemma, you should steer clear of it.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
