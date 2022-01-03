Entertainment
Bollywood takes a stand for Indian Muslim women to be put up for sale
Bollywood has recently taken a stand for Indian Muslim women to be offered for sale online. Ads of Indian Muslim women for sale sparked a blackout in the country.
It is relevant to note that this is the second time that such cases have been reported. Six months earlier, a website called Sulli Deals had posted photographs of Indian Muslim women, listing them for sale. Now, a similar website and app by the name of Bulli Bai has reportedly offered photos of 100 Muslim women up for auction.
Indian Muslim journalist Ismat Ara has lodged an official complaint about it. On January 1, Ara drew attention to the issue after sharing a screenshot of the app where she was listed for “auctions.”
“It’s very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this feeling of fear and disgust,” she tweeted. “Of course, it goes without saying that I am not the only one to be targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.
She then shared screenshots of the FIR she had filed against Bulli Bai and wrote: “A complaint has been made by me to the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for the immediate registration of the FIR. and consequent action against the people behind the auction of Muslim women on social media. . “
Another Indian Muslim journalist said she had been through the same ordeal.
“Today I visited my grandmother’s grave for the first time since I lost it to Covid. As I sat in the car on my way home, worried friends m ‘Said that once again my photos were being auctioned off (along with those of other Muslim women) by Modis India, “Hiba Baig wrote on Twitter.
“You didn’t do anything to stop it last time, and here it is.” I censored myself, I hardly speak here anymore, but still, I’m sold online, I’m getting business. She then tagged her school, the Columbia School of International Public Affairs (Columbia SIPA) and wrote, “Your student is sold online, twice in six months.”
In her latest tweet, she drew her attention to Hindus in India and added, “When I ask my privileged Hindu friends to speak, I don’t do it as a precaution. I do it because it screams in my face. She concluded, “I am not safe in this country. Muslim women like me are not safe in this country. How many online deals will it take to see the action? Help us.”
Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha gave their support to Muslim women and praised Ara for her courage.
Farhan Akhtar expressed his disgust and shared, “It’s disgusting! Call on the authorities to take swift and strict action against the people behind this grotesque act. “
Swara Bhaskar said that “at this point we have to remember that it is not acceptable to sell Muslim women online,” Bhaskar tweeted. She added: “Let us remember that it is not kosher to come together and call for genocide! It is not good to disrupt people’s prayers. This is happening in our name, in the name of our Gods. It’s ours !
She went on to comment, “Throw up worthy people! This is what impunity does. Impunity and total absence of responsibility. We are making monsters!
theVeere Di Weddingstar then extended his support for Ara and wrote, “Be strong Ismat. I’m sorry for what you and the others are going through.
Chadha also praised Ara and wrote, “Ismat, I salute your courage. In solidarity. “Wasseypur Gangsstar retweeted several tweets about the case.
