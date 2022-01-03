Alana Haim’s acting contenders for Andrew Garfield learn new skills

Many SAG Award winners and nominees talk about how special the award is because it comes from their peers, who understand the nuances of the work better than anyone. Skills acquired by actors throughout their careers have the capacity to change their lives in ways that are both expected and unexpected. Each year, some of the best acting talents prepare for their role by taking tedious lessons in a particular trade, craft, or sport, in order to credibly represent those actions on screen, as they need to be transparent and you have to believe everything you see in a movie for it to be fully effective. Often times, this is very evident when someone has taken the trouble to do the necessary research and dedicate themselves to ensuring that every part of their performance is true to the cinematic world they live in.

In writer-director Sian Heder’s moving family drama “CODA,” Emilia Jones delivers a sensational central performance, the film’s delicate storytelling centered on a complicated family dynamic that feels honest at every turn. Jones takes on the role of the only hearing member of her family, with her deaf parents and brother relying on her to act as their translator as they run a fishing business in Gloucester, Massachusetts. But she has her own dreams and an incredible voice to back it up. in place, then what will happen to her life?

“This movie was very special to make, and it was like that big, warm hug that we all need right now. Everything I learned while making ‘CODA’ was new to me, and we wanted every aspect of it. be genuine, ”Jones explains.

In addition to mastering ASL, Jones also learned to credibly navigate a fishing trawler by operating the boat and understanding the process of collecting fish in open water, while also building his singing skills.

“I had nine months of training in both ASL and singing, and I went out on a fishing boat every day, for two weeks, at 3 am, so that I could fully understand this life” , she says. “I had never taken singing lessons before, and to this day I am still learning sign language. I will continue with this for the rest of my life.

Few performances over the past year have been as intense as Isabelle Fuhrman’s in Lauren Hadaway’s “The Novice,” which presents a clinical and sober take on what it takes to function at the college level in the sport of competitive rowing. Fuhrman, who turned heads in the 2009 hit thriller “Orphan,” displays a mile-long confidence in his role, with an entirely dedicated performance scaling the depths of personal obsession to screen. “I was intoxicated at the idea of ​​this challenge, and I wanted to bring humanity to a character who can be unpleasant,” she says. “My goal as an actress is to continue to transform myself with each role.”

The film explores topics that will be new to many viewers, while showing the dangers of rowing. It was also new to Fuhrman. “It was a completely foreign sport for me. I got up at 4:30 am everyday for six weeks before the shoot to work out, and gained 12 pounds of muscle. I became completely obsessed with playing the part.

Andrew Garfield had never performed in public before working on Lin Manuel-Miranda’s fiercely energetic musical “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” Thus, the actor, playing the creator of “Rent” and “Boom”, Jonathan Larson, spent a year learning to sing with several vocal coaches, including industry legend Liz Caplan. The project was also put together as a true Broadway musical, with group script readings and over a week of song learning. Garfield also had to learn how to play the piano enough to be convincing to see him mid-shot, get his full musical groove. “For a long time, I was interested in singing and I was always curious to see how far I could go. I’m drawn to the potential for failure and what we’re all capable of achieving, and I think that’s a good fear to have as an actor. I felt like this was where I needed to go, ”Garfield says.

“This project was one of those weird, wonderful projects where there was magic around it, just because of who Jonathan was as a person and the way Lin led him. Get out of my zone. comfort as an actor is something that always interests me. ”

When Paul Thomas Anderson gave Alana Haim one of the lead roles in his latest Los Angeles installment, “Licorice Pizza”, set in the 1970s, the novice actor knew she would have multiple experiences of learning on the horizon. one of which included reading a script.

“I had never read a script,” Haim said. “Paul and I talked about this, but even reading the words ‘outside’ and ‘inside’ stuff like that, I felt – oh my God, that’s a real script! I don’t think there is an art in reading a script. I just read it like it was a book. He was a page turner.

But one of his biggest life lessons was learning to drive a production truck.

“I went to truck driving school because I had to learn to drive a gear lever,” she recalls.

However, when it came time to shoot, everything did not go as planned. “It was the second day, and I was so nervous to get in this truck for the first time with cameras and lights. It was night. I put the truck in first gear for the first time, and he was next to a sidewalk. Everyone was looking at me. And it immediately stalled. I looked at Paul, and I had panic in my eyes. Because of course, I don’t want him. let it go. And that’s a very important part of the movie. And he looked at me and he kind of made a breathing movement, and once I got that “okay, okay” signal. , I put it back on first, and we left for the races.I was so nervous, but I’m the one driving loose in the streets of Tarzana.

Saniyya Sidney, 15, has never regretted accepting the iconic role of Venus Williams in “King Richard,” the young actor learning to play ace-level tennis in order to make all the action on the court feel completely authentic. .

“Playing tennis was completely foreign to me, as I had only done track and field in the past. But at the end of production, Demi [Singleton, who plays Serena Williams] and I got really good, and about 50% of what you see on screen is us who really play, ”says Sidney.

She began training in 2019 to meet the demands of portraying an international superstar. “It got real real real quickly on set, and when we filmed Venus’ second pro game, I was very nervous. I wanted to do it justice.

When production was halted due to COVID, Sidney was able to become more involved in learning all the ins and outs of the game.

“I changed everything from my diet to my sleeping habits to the way I walk. My overall daily state of mind had to be adjusted. But I fell in love with tennis as a result of making this movie, and now it’s a skill that I can really say I’m comfortable with, ”she says.