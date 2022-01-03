Bowie Estate sells catalog of compositions to Warner Music





The David Bowies estate has sold its entire catalog of compositions to Warner Music, including classics like Space Oddity, Lets Dance and Heroes, as part of the latest successful music rights deal. Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell, announced the deal on Monday, saying it encompassed Bowies’ entire body of work as songwriter, material from his 1967 debut album David Bowie. , to his latest album, Blackstar, released just before Bowies died in 2016 at age 69. The chord, for over 400 songs, also includes music from the soundtrack; material from Bowies’ pop-up group Tin Machine from the late 1980s and early 1990s; and other works.

The price of the deal was not disclosed, but is estimated to be around $ 250 million. These were not just amazing songs, but milestones that forever changed the course of modern music, Guy Moot, general manager of Warner Chappell, said in a statement.

The Warners deal, signed late last month, is the latest in a string of massive music rights deals, driven by the growing value of music in the streaming age and growing interest in Wall Street for music as an alternative investment. Last month, Bruce Springsteen sold his work as a songwriter and recording artist to Sony Music for around $ 550 million. (Copyrights for recorded music are separate from copyright for songwriting, which covers the lyrics and melodies underlying any performance or recording of a song.) Over the past year or so, other major sales have included the work of Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Mtley Cre, ZZ Top, and Shakira. Warners’ agreement for the songwriting rights of Bowies means it will be home to almost all of the celeb’s music. In September, the company announced another agreement with the Bowie estate giving Warner the right to release all Bowies recordings since 1968, although that deal does not include the early days of Bowies, which remain controlled by Universal Music. Last fall, the Bowie Estate presented Bowie 75, a retail experience tied to what would have been its 75th anniversary, with pop-up locations in New York and London featuring immersive audiovisual displays as well as clothing, music and other memorabilia for sale. They will remain open until the end of January.

