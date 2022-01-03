Bollywood and TV producer Ekta Kapoor latest to test positive for COVID-19







Ekta Kapoor

Image Credit: AP

Hours after John Abraham announced he had the coronavirus, it was Bollywood and TV mogul Ekta Kapoors who revealed the same. Kapoor, who has been busy promoting the sixth chapter of her television production Naagin, made the announcement on Instagram. Despite all the precautions taken, I tested positive for covid positive. I’m fine and I ask everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves, Kapoor posted. Kapoor is said to be in home quarantine, while asking his friends and family to get tested as well. Ekta Kapoor.

Image Credit: IANS

The production mogul is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive in recent weeks as India witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases, with fears of the Omicron variant prompting the reintroduction of curfews nocturnal in several states of the country, thus slowing down gatherings and pulling the shutters of cinemas. Kapoors’ announcement came just after Bollywood actor John Abraham announced that he and his wife Priya Runchal had tested positive. Whereas previously, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have also fought the coronavirus. John Abraham and Priya Runchal

Image Credit: instagram.com/thejohnabraham/

Ahead of the NYE festivities, TV star Nakuul Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife Jankee Parekh and their toddler son Sufi who landed in intensive care to fight the virus. In a touching post, Parekh wrote about their ordeal on Instagram. Somehow I always knew that a virus like Covid would reach most of us sooner or later, but what really happened last week was something I hadn’t anticipated. While most of you may be aware that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, I also had the symptoms a few days later. I thought not attending my sisters’ wedding was the worst Covid could do to me, not realizing that what I was about to experience in the coming week was going to be the most difficult days of my life, yet, she posted. Sufi started to develop a fever a day after I tested positive and he refused to come down despite the water sponges and medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever rose to 104.2 and what followed were very difficult days in the Covid ICU with my little boy. My fighter has been through it all. As soon as he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, he had 3 IVSs, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCRs, bottles of saline, antibiotics and injections to lower his blood pressure. body temperature. Sometimes I wonder how this little human got so much strength to face all of this? According to the mother, 11-month-old Sufi is now on the road to recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-and-tv-producer-ekta-kapoor-latest-to-test-positive-for-covid-19-1.84727428 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos