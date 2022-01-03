How Viz.ai is helping hospitals treat stroke patients earlier (video)

Co-Founder and CEO of Viz.ai Chris Mansi, MD Forbes



W While practicing as a neurosurgeon in the UK, Dr Chris Mansi saw with his own eyes how the surgery could go well, but the patient would die anyway because too much time had passed before bring him to the operating room. In 2016, while working on an MBA at Stanford Business School, he met David Golan, an Israeli machine learning postdoctoral fellow who had just been released from hospital after a suspected stroke. The two linked to the lack of data available to make better medical decisions and presented their idea of ​​improving stroke care in a class led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who offered funding. start-up through his company Innovation Endeavors.

San Francisco-based Viz.ai uses artificial intelligence to accelerate care. Its software crosses CT images of a patient’s brain with its analysis database to find the first signs of large vessel occlusion strokes. It then alerts doctors, who can view the images on their phones, reducing the time it would otherwise take to bring that patient into surgery.

We started with a stroke, where every minute counts, says Mansi, the company’s 36-year-old CEO. We have an expression: time is the brain, because in a stroke, every minute results in the death of 2 million brain cells and every minute of delay results in an extra week of disability.

The company, which made the Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups list in 2021, has raised $ 150 million from investors such as Insight Partners, Kleiner Perkins and Scale Venture Partners. Revenue reached around $ 12 million last year. The company has signed up at over 900 hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai and Geisinger. It has also become the rare Medicare-approved AI technology.

Viz.ai now extends from strokes to pulmonary embolisms and aortic dissections and Mansi sees the potential of AI to dramatically improve the quality of care patients receive. The biggest misconception about AI is that it could replace people’s healthcare jobs, he says. Those of us who work in health care know how complicated health care is. AI is here to help.

