RRR: Rs. 18 Crores Wasted on Ram Charan and NTR Jr promotions starrer: Bollywood News





About Rs. 18-20 crore was wasted promoting SS Rajamoulis’ long awaited magnum opusRRRfor its release on January 7 which is now postponed indefinitely due to the resurgence of Covid. Sources in Hyderabad disclose that Rajamouli was super adamant this time about the release. And he had the support of everyone who mattered to the project, from producers to actors. But when the situation worsened, Rajamouli had to back down. The unsuccessful advertising campaign for the January 7 release cost producers a staggering sum of Rs 18-20 crore. This included a Rs. Budget of 2-3 crore to transport fans of Ramcharan and NTR Jr, the two main men of RRR, at promotional events outside Andhra. A source reveals that Rajamouli is aware that his two main RRR men have a minimal number of fans outside of Andhra. For media / marketing events in Mumbai and other cities outside, Andhra fans were airlifted to luxury hotels. All they had to do was applaud, cheer, and hiss at their demigods in return for hospitality. Sources say the bet is unlikely to pay off. Southern heroes from Rajnikanthand Kamal Haasan to DulquerSalman and Prabhas were huge flops in the Hindi language belt. PrabhassBaahubaliworked a lot in the North. But his follow-up project, the chic and expensiveSaahobombed in the hindi belt. The Hindi debut of Ramcharan, the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s blockbusterZanjeerwas a huge flop. Once, when I asked Malayalam actor Fahad Faasil why he doesn’t watch Bollywood, he politely said, it’s not like I don’t admire Bollywood actors and directors. I am a huge fan of Aamir Khan’s films. But I don’t have the burning ambition to be a Bollywood star. On the one hand, I don’t think in Hindi and therefore cannot express in this language. Second, Idontfeel making films in Malayalam is an obstacle to pan-Indian reach. No more. To read also: CONFIRMED! SS Rajamoulis Ram Charan Jr RRR, NTR star postponed More pages: RRR Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

