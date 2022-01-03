David Bowie estate sells edition catalog to Warner Chappell Music – The Hollywood Reporter





David Bowie’s estate sold the singer’s entire edition catalog to Warner Chappell Music. As part of the deal, WCM acquired worldwide music publishing rights to hundreds of songs over Bowie’s six-decade career, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars? “,” Ziggy Stardust “,” Starman, “” Rebel Rebel “,” Fame “,” Young Americans “,” Golden Years “,” Heroes “,” Ashes to Ashes “,” Modern Love “,” Let’s Dance “, “Where are we now?” And “Lazarus”. The deal includes songs from all 26 studio albums released during Bowie’s lifetime in addition to the posthumous studio album Toy, which will be released on Friday. The deal also includes Tin Machine’s two studio albums, as well as tracks released as soundtrack singles and other projects. Warner Chappell declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal, but sources said Hollywood journalist that the deal is worth around $ 250 million. “All of us at Warner Chappell are extremely proud that the David Bowie Estate has chosen us to be the custodians of one of the most groundbreaking, influential and enduring catalogs in music history,” said said WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot. “These are not just amazing songs, but milestones that forever changed the course of modern music. Bowie’s vision and creative genius pushed him to push the boundaries, both lyrically and musically, by writing songs that defied convention, changed conversation and were now part of the canon of global culture. His work spans massive pop hits and adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not just in music, but across the arts, fashion and media. We look forward to serving his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being. The agreement with WCM follows last year’s announcement of a career-long global agreement between Warner Music Group and the Bowie Estate under which Warner Music has licensed worldwide rights to the recorded music catalog of Bowie from 1968. With this new agreement with Warner Chappell, WMG is now home to all of Bowie’s work as a songwriter and recording artist. WCM and COO Co-Chair Carianne Marshall said, “This fantastic pact with the David Bowie succession opens up a world of opportunity to take his extraordinary music to dynamic new places. It’s not just a catalog, but a living and breathing collection of timeless songs that are as powerful and resonant today as they were when they were first written. On behalf of David Bowie Estate and RZO, attorney Allen Grubman said, “We are truly delighted that all of David Bowie’s music is now in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure that they will cherish it and take care of it with the highest degree of dignity. The news comes as “Bowie 75”, a celebration of the singer, kicks off this month with pop-up stores in New York and London. January 8 would have marked his 75th birthday. Bowie died on January 10, 2016, at the age of 69, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

