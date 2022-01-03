Anchorman and The Office ‘actor David Koechner arrested on New Years Eve for DUI





item David Koechner was arrested on new year’s eve for alleged drunk driving in Simi Valley, California. Police sources told TMZ, which was the first to report the news, that police received a call for “an erratic driver”. A patroller found the actor behind the wheel. According to the outlet, the “Anchorman” star underwent a field field sobriety test, which he failed, then was taken away for drunk driving and allegedly struck a traffic sign with his car. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records revealed the 59-year-old was arrested on Dec. 31 at 3:03 p.m. and booked at 5:15 p.m. that day. Koechner’s vehicle was towed away and he was released on January 1 at 5:49 a.m. Koechner was summoned to court on March 30 where he is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court to answer for the alleged incident. A representative for Koechner, as well as the Simi Valley Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The actor is known for his role in the 2004 comedy starring Will Ferrell, as well as “The Office” and “The Goldbergs”. He recently completed “Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth” and is currently filming “Diamond in the Rough”. Koechner was scheduled to kick off his next comedy tour on Jan.6 in Rochester, New York, with tour dates extending through May 21. It’s unclear if his court date will have any impact on the tour. On Instagram, Koechner was also promoting his sports drama film “National Champions”. In January 2020, Page Six reported that Koechner and his wife, Leigh Koechner, called him after nearly 22 years of marriage. They share five children. “… Damn, what a wonderful ride this had been,” she previously wrote on her site. “We recently broke up, but I still kiss every day. My eyes, my mind and my heart are wide open to miss nothing. My house is like a learning pressure cooker. My kids show me every day. where I have work to do and I welcome everything with open arms. “ Read more about FOX News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/actor-david-koechner-from-anchorman-and-the-office-arrested-on-new-years-eve-for-dui The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos