Sony Music Publishing signs lease on Hollywood office building





Sony Music Publishing has its roots in Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned. The music distributor signed a lease on a 48,571 square foot building at 1024 North Orange Drive in Hollywood, according to loan documents associated with the property. The lease was signed in July but has not been reported before. Occidental Entertainment Group Holdings owns the property. Founded by commercial real estate developer Albert Sweet, who died last year, the company owns 36 creative office buildings in Hollywood and over 160,000 square feet of stage and production space. Occidental Entertainment declined to comment and Sony Music Publishing did not respond to a request for comment. Sony Music Publishing, a subsidiary of the music division of Sony Entertainments, currently occupies premises in Sony Pictures Studios, a filming and studio lot at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City. It is not known how much space Sony Music Publishing currently occupies in Culver City or how much it took in the building in Hollywood. A prior listing of space in the building showed an asking rent of $ 3.34 per square foot per month, according to Lee & Associates’ marketing materials for the property. Sony Music Publishing distributes music across a wide range of genres, from teenage superstar Olivia Rodrigo to country legend Dolly Parton. The two-story building was constructed in 1929 and was recently renovated in 1993. The new lease comes amid an explosion in demand for space to create, produce and distribute content, as film, television and audio streaming services continue to experience high demand during the pandemic. Also in July, Occidental Entertainment leased space in a building it owns two doors down from Sony Music Publishing’s new home to OBB Media, a production company that has made documentaries about Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Elton John. Contact Isabelle Farr

