Pen Studios Launches Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bollywood With Biggest Prabhas & Rajamoulis Remake Chatrapathi Ends Talkie Part Of Film





Event hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, well-known to northern audiences, star director VV Vinayak who has many blockbusters under his belt, and hit Bollywood production house Pen Studios are teaming up on a project Bollywood which is an official remake of the main Indian director SS Rajamoulis. hit movie Chatrapathi. VV Vinayak delivered the biggest blockbuster to megastar Chiranjeevi with its latest director Khaidi No 150. The director who launched Sreenivas in Telugu with the super hit Alludu Seenu is launching it in Hindi with this mass action artist. On the other hand, Sreenivas is one of the biggest digital stars in the world since his Khoonkhar (film dubbed in Hindi by Jaya Janaki Nayaka) broke the record of 525 million views. The film will retain the Telugu title of the super Hit Chatrapathi. The creators will soon begin filming the songs for the film. Bellamkonda underwent a huge physical transformation to play a powerful role in this film. Very soon, the first poster of the film will be unveiled. Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sreenivas posted a few images from her latest photoshoot and the images are already going viral on social media platforms. Known for making critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios is producing the project, while Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment will distribute the film worldwide. They are making the film on a large scale without compromising on any budget. This is the fourth magnum opus film of 2022 for Pen Studios, after RRR, Attack and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajamoulis’ father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, is also the author of the remake version. Known as the screenwriter of a few successful Hindi films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika, he made few changes to the screenplay depending on the tastes and sensibilities of the Hindi audience. Nizar Ali Shafi, who has worked for several Telugu and Tamil films such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu, etc., turns the camera, while future Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi composes music. Anl Arusu oversees the action choreography, in which Sunil Babu, one of India’s busiest technicians and having worked for films like Maharshi, Ghajini, Special 26, etc., is the production designer. Mayur Puri provides dialogue for the film. To throw: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others. Technical team :

Director: VV Vinayak

History: KV Vijayendra Prasad

Presenter: Dr. Jayantilal Gada

Co-producers: Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada

Banners: Pen Studios

World Distribution: Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment

Director of Photography: Nizar Ali Shafi

Master stuntman: Anl Arusu

Musical Director: Tanishk Bagchi

Dialogues: Mayur Puri

Production designer: Sunil Babu

Artistic Director: Sreenu

Costume designer: Archa Mehta

Associate Director: Safdar Abbas

