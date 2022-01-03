Roles and role model: why we loved Betty White









As the inhabitants of Earth prepared to say goodbye to a trying 2021 and leap forward (hopefully a better one) to 2022, they received one final sad news: one of their companions from the most beloved trip on the planet would not make the trip with them. , like Betty Blanche died on New Years Eve at the age of 99. It was certainly a shock to many. White, still entertaining and effervescent in his old age, had big plans to turn the century, with a cover of People magazine and a big party planned in theaters across the country to celebrate 100 years of his life. But even though we stepped into the New Year without her, we’ll still have plenty of memories of White, as well as the characters she played. White’s career began in radio, but quickly caught on to television as the new medium began to flourish in the early 1950s. She was a Renaissance woman at a time when no one even knew this. what that would mean – on television she was an actress, talk show host, runway commentator, and frequent guest on game shows and talk shows; Behind the scenes, she was the first woman to produce a television sitcom (1951s Life with Elisabeth). But her best-known roles only came when White was already in the second half of her life – Sue Ann Nivens’ character did not appear on The Mary Tyler Moore Show until the sitcom’s fourth season in 1973, when White was 51. And her most popular character, Rose Nylund on Golden girls, did not arrive until the age of 63. These two iconic roles are invariably the first people think of when talking about White (between the two series, she has had 10 Emmy nominations, including three wins), and it’s hard for fans to pick a favorite. But when White told us about it, she revealed that she has a clear preference between the two. (Click on the media bar below to hear Betty White)

https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Betty-White-Part-1.mp3 One of the things White loved most about her time on “The Golden Girls” was a recurring gag about the time Rose spent growing up in the small town of St. Olaf, Minnesota. His stories about the city and its characters may have been hysterical to watch, but as White told us, they weren’t always easy to tell. (Click on the media bar below to hear Betty White) https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Betty-White-Part-2.mp3 Over the course of her career, White has been credited in over 100 different TV shows, as well as over 30 films. That work ethic is one of the things that made her a Hollywood staple, but she also admitted to us that her work ethic was a byproduct of Hollywood’s notoriously fickle nature when it comes to casting. . (Click on the media bar below to hear Betty White) https://www.hollywoodoutbreak.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/BettyWhite_work_.mp3 The film celebrating White’s life, Betty White: 100 years young, will perform in selected theaters on the occasion of what would have been its 100th anniversary on January 17th.

