Patton Oswalt defends long-standing friendship with Dave Chappelle





It started with a position where Oswalt explained that he had given a recent show with Chappelle, Oswalt took to social media with a note saying Chappelle texted him to come visit him and do a guest set in the arena in which he was performing next door. “Why not? I said goodbye to this hellish year with a genius who I started acting with 34 years ago. He works in an arena like he’s talking to a person and seducing him. Either way, I ended the year with a true friend and a deep laugh. I can’t ask for much more, “Oswalt wrote. After some reaction, Oswalt wrote a follow-up article, saying he had been friends with Chappelle since they were teenagers and hadn’t seen each other for a long time. “He’s a fellow comedian, funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic and an IG story about it, so I did. The friend is Dave Chappelle. We’ve been friends for thirty years. -Four YEARS, ”he wrote. “We did bad and good gigs, open mics and TV recordings.” Oswalt also touched on Chappelle’s latest stand-up special, “The Closer,” and the post-release fallout in which some Netflix employees had resigned over the streamer’s decision to run the special. Oswalt wrote: “We do not agree 100% on the rights and representation of transgender people. I support the rights of trans people, the rights of EVERYBODY to live safely in the world in their entirety. “ He added that he will “always disagree” with Chappelle’s position on LGBTQ + lives, he does not “believe that a researcher like him has finished evolving, learning”. “You’ve known someone for so long, see the struggles and the changes, it’s impossible to cut them off. You can’t not be optimistic and open and encourage them,” Oswalt wrote. “I’m an LGBTQ ally. I’m a staunch friend. There is friction in these traits that I need to come to terms with and not let anyone else feel betrayed.” He added that he had “carried a lot of guilt” after cutting off friends who behaved in ways he couldn’t live with.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/entertainment/patton-oswalt-and-dave-chappelle/index.html

