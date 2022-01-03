MSO to Present Documentary Route 2 Elsewhere | News, Sports, Jobs





The Minot Symphony Orchestra will host an exclusive viewing of the documentary film, “Route 2 elsewhere”, Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University. After the 90-minute film, participants are encouraged to participate in a community discussion with filmmaker Dirk Wierenga and local panelists. “Route 2 elsewhere” tells stories of rural America through the lens of a 1,500-mile stretch of US Route 2 from the Straits of Mackinac to the Sweet Grass Hills of Montana, a five-state region that is one of the longest continuous rural areas of the country. The film takes place over the four seasons. The themes of connection are both the connection with the place that is shared by the respondents, the collective challenges that rural communities currently face to remain relevant and the deep love of the place that its inhabitants share, showing that these communities are anything but dying. Filmed by a one-person crew, the filmmaker built relationships with those he met, which allowed him to explore the stories of the region more in depth and capture their stories as they went along. that they progress. As the filmmaker got to know the locals, he began to recognize his own misconceptions about rural Americans, seeing that their beliefs and livelihoods were anything but black and white. Through this awareness, as well as conversations with others living in or near population centers, he realized that many Americans lack genuine knowledge of rural areas, in part due to the increasing ease of traveling by motorway and by plane, which allows these unique parts of the country to be completely bypassed. Viewers will learn from community members by sharing how they respond to the challenges facing their communities. The history of this region – past, present, future and connection with the place – is told through the prism of those who live their passions in this region of the country. Tickets are $ 15 each and seats will be general admission. Tickets are available at www.minotsymphony.com or www.eventbrite.com. Advance tickets are encouraged. Call 858-4228 with any questions. The profits will be donated to the Minot Symphony Orchestra. COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by Minot State University will be followed. Social distancing and masks are not required at this time, but this is subject to change. The latest news today and more in your inbox

