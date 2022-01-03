Business Talk ticket office | 2021: Thodi khushi, zyada gham! If we don’t smell the coffee now, the success rate of Hindi movies will evaporate in no time

There are so many thoughts going through my mind as I begin to write this piece. How to describe 2021? Was it an eventful year? Or a bit like 2020? Come to think of it, those associated with the film industry and every person across the globe lost several precious months in those two years due to the pandemic. It is not finished yet. The fear of the new variant is back to haunt us.



THE HAYWIRE RELEASE CALENDAR

The Hindi film industry has been on the rise all this time. Big artists as well as mid-range and low-cost films remain undecided about which way to go. JERSEY and RRR are postponed, while several major titles are expected to revise and reschedule release dates. The release schedule got out of whack at the very start of 2022.

Think about the growing interest in completed films, this is another worrying factor. The production, distribution and exhibition sectors all interrelated were gradually returning to normal, but, again, restrictions in several states and shutting down theaters are giving us sleepless nights. Clearly, the economy of the film industry has collapsed.

NEED MORE HITS / SUCCESSES TO BOOST BUSINESS

How do we look at 2021? Let me say it very simply: Thodi khushi, zyada gham. The only time we smiled was when theaters reopened in early 2021 and later when the highly anticipated SOORYAVANSHI hit the jackpot. The super success of SPIDER-MAN and PUSHPA [Hindi version] gave us reason to smile. But three solid hits in one year isn’t enough to get us out of the woods, is it?

A REDUCED DIGITAL WINDOW HARMFUL TO THEATRICAL PERSPECTIVES

The Hindi film industry is waging a war on several fronts. The digital release window for several Hindi movies has been reduced from 8 weeks to 4 weeks. Part of the industry is wondering why will moviegoers dig into their wallets to watch movies in theaters? Let’s wait for the digital output, let’s go watch it then, it’s in a hurry, they echo. It is an alarming situation, to be sure.

The allure of getting a big deal if a Producer / Studio cuts the window certainly hurts theatrical businesses.

STAR FEES, TICKET RATES MUST BE REVISED

This brings me to another relevant question: the [exorbitant] ticket pricing on multiple screens. Is this killing the business? A debatable question, with no solution in sight. In fact, the industry is clearly divided on this one. On a personal note, I spoke to several key players to make the movie experience affordable for the common man. It’s time to bring the moviegoers back in hordes for * all * movies, not just the big-ticket artists.

Pricing needs to change for everyone, stakeholders included. There is a huge difference between the pre-Covid and post-Covid periods. We are still in the midst of the pandemic and it would be unwise to expect Hindi films to hit 300 cr, 400 cr and 500 cr [domestic market] in today’s times. The remuneration of the actors must undergo a correction, otherwise it will be reflected in the balance sheet of the film upon its release.

SOUTH INDIA AIMING PAN-INDIAN HEARING

The super success of BAAHUBALI [first and second parts], KGF [first part] and PUSHPA [first part] encouraged the southern Indian film industry to seek a PAN-India audience. Several top titles are slated for release, starting with RRR, RADHE SHYAM, MAJOR, VIKRANT RONA, KGF2, LIGER and many more. Write down my words, this is just the beginning. The announcements will not fail in the coming months.

A few days ago I made a valid observation about what gives the Southern film industry an advantage over Hindi films. Let me reproduce the words verbatim: Bollywood is busy focusing on subway-centric films We [Hindi film industry] lost on the rural belt for a long time Now gradually losing on the cities Tier-2, Tier-3.

Should we fear the influx of South Indian films in the Hindi field? I see it this way: There is huge talent everywhere [South included] and moviegoers across India will always embrace the films as well as the talent with open arms, if they live up to their [audience] expectations.

Unfortunately, the Hindi film industry fails to provide healthy performers. With the exception of a few names here, most filmmakers target subways or should I say, audiences from Nariman Point to Bandra to tell stories in their films. We have already lost a good deal of business and if we don’t smell the coffee now, the success rate of Hindi movies will evaporate in no time.

Hopefully things will improve in 2022. The new year has just started and we can only remain optimistic, right?

