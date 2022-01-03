Entertainment
The Sandman actor hasn’t shot any new footage on set
It turns out that Sandman star Thomas Hayden Church didn’t even show up on set for Spider-Man: No Path Home.
One of the most fascinating villains of Spider-Man: No Path Home was Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman, who first appeared in the final film in the Sam Raimi Spidey trilogy. Unlike most villains on screen, Sandman just wanted to go back to his world to find his daughter. The character’s return and the conclusion of his arc were well received, which is all the more surprising when you find out that Thomas Hayden Church didn’t even shoot new footage for the role.
In a conversation with before after, Spider-Man: No Path Home Production VFX Supervisor Kelly Port discussed both sides of Sandman’s character, who can be seen both when talking to Peter Parker and when he’s stuck in the Sanctum Sanctorum.
“There were two parts to him, where he’s more humanoid and talking, and when he’s in the shrine. Digital Domain has done a lot of this work. And then Luma did the sequence that we called the Power Line Hallway, which is where Sandman is first shown. And Electro is also introduced and they have this little battle before they all meet and then get sent to the shrine. I have to say if you’re able to see this in a wide dynamic range, both for this footage and the final battle, it looks really cool in that higher dynamic range. This electricity explodes.
The VFX Supervisor then went on to share how other effects companies made up Sandman’s battle moments during the Spider Man film finale.
“Then Imageworks, for the final battle, did the much bigger Sandman with great FX simulations. There were a lot of big sims in the final battle, not only with Sandman, but for the shield falling and crashing through all the scaffolding and millions and millions of pieces all interacting with each other, the crane falling through Sandman’s head and all that good stuff. I remember when we first interviewed companies there was a bit of collective post-traumatic stress disorder with anyone who had ever worked on Sandman. And so I knew that coming in I felt like it was going to be both a technical and a creative challenge, just to make this character look good and behave. But I think we were successful in the end. I think it looked pretty cool.
The outlet then asked Kelly Port if Thomas Hayden Church had shot any new footage for the film. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of the images of Sandman in his humanoid form strongly resembled clippings from Spider-man 3. It turns out the actor never set foot on set because all he needed was his voice, as well as scans of his face.
“Well, we had his voice. We couldn’t get a lot of visuals on him, but we were able to get his voice for sure and we got scans and textures and things like that.
Here’s the synopsis for Marvel Studios Spider-Man No Way Home:
For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well.
Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Marvels No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy.
Spider-Man: No Path Homeis now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content.
Source: before after
